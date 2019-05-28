Global Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2019-2024 Featuring Husqvarna, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, STIGA, & ZCS

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Lawn Mowers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global robotic lawn mowers market is expected to reach $2.69 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.69% during 2018-2024.



The rise of landscaping industry, the growth in marketing and promotional activities, and development of sustainable cities are major factors that are driving the growth of the global robotic lawn mowers market during the forecast period. The demand for robotic lawn mowers is expected to be spurred by sustainable living behaviors and unconventional sources that have risen out of the urban phenomenon of mixed-use community spaces. Better manageability, improved information security, low maintenance costs, and other benefits derived from convergence along with more intuitive controls are major reasons for increased traction of robotic lawn mowers market. Increasing safety standards established by regulatory bodies worldwide will augment the growth of the robotic lawn mowers market.



Major vendors are launching devices that are redesigned and equipped with sensors that stop mowing when they are lifted, thereby preventing chances of injuries or risks for end-users. The incorporation of the Internet of Thing (IoT), robotics, automation, and intelligent systems will propel the growth of robotic lawn mowers market. Further, the increasing adoption of green spaces and roofs that have several health and environmental benefits and offer access to greenery will fuel the demand in robotic lawn mowers market.



Robotic Lawn Mowers Market- Segmentation



The market research report includes detailed market segmentation by lawn area type, End-users, distribution, technology, and geography. The robotic lawn mowers market by lawn area can be segmented into small, medium, and large-sized types. In 2017, the small-sized robotic lawn mowers market dominated the global market with a share of more than 98% in terms of unit shipment. A majority of households in Europe and the US prefer to buy small-sized mowers as they are suitable for small lawns and yards.



Medium-sized and large-sized robotic mowers are mostly used in the commercial sector, including landscaping service firms and soccer and golf course clubs. The medium and Large-sized segments are witnessing slow growth worldwide due to the increase in the landscaping services and usage in commercial and industrial entities such as soccer fields, airports, golf courses, and other sports fields.



In terms of distribution, the robotic lawn mowers market can be segmented into retail and online stores. In 2018, retail sales constituted more than 84% of the distribution model. Although the trend of selling online is increasing, a significant share of distribution takes place through specialty stores. Robotic lawn mower producers harness specialty stores and supermarkets due to personalized customer services.



The distribution environment is rapidly evolving with systems and processes being upgraded at a rapid pace. Changes are spurred by increased competition, rise in digitization, constant disintermediation, and consumerization of expectations.



The robotic lawn mowers market by technology can be segmented into smart and non-smart mowers. In terms of unit shipment, the non-smart robotic lawn mowers market accounted for more than 83% of the overall shipments and occupied the leading position in 2018. Although the segment is expected to witness the growth in its market share during the forecast period due to their low costs, the share of non-smart models is declining due to the increasing popularity of smart robotic mowers. In terms of revenue, the non-smart robotic lawn mowers market accounted for a share of 82.84% of the overall market revenue in 2018. Smart robotic mowers are also witnessing an increase in the market proliferation worldwide.



Based on end-user applications, the robotic lawn mowers market can be segmented into residential users, professional landscaping services providers, and golf courses and others. The residential end-user segment dominated the market in 2018. The market growth spurt is expected to come from rising adoption of robotic lawn mowers in the world's two largest garden equipment markets - US and UK. Professional landscaping services are growing worldwide.



Developed countries such as the US and UK along with emerging economies such as China and India are mainly witnessing robust growth in the demand for commercial landscaping services. Further, the increase in commercial construction and large parks and gardens in these countries has also driven the revenue in the market.



Key Vendor Analysis



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at A Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Landscaping Industry Dynamics

7.3 Dawn of Robotic Lawn Mower

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Design & Working System

7.4 Alternate Spaces & Community Creation

7.5 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth

7.5.1 Economic Development

7.5.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets

7.5.3 Dual-income Households in Developed Markets



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1.1 Growing Convergence of Consumer Electronics & IoT

8.1.2 Internet Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

8.1.3 Increased Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Increased Competition from Chinese Vendors

8.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices Affecting Vendor Margins

8.2.3 Rise of Drought-tolerant Landscaping and High Adoption of Artificial Grass

8.2.4 Increasing Protectionist Directives and Measures

8.3 Market Growth Enabler

8.3.1 Resolution of Safety Hazards of Traditional Lawn Mowers

8.3.2 Healthy Growth of Landscaping Industry

8.3.3 Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities

8.3.4 Development of Sustainable Cities



9 Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Value Chain Analysis

9.2.1 Raw Materials and Component Suppliers

9.2.2 OEMs

9.2.3 Dealers/Distributors/Retailers

9.2.4 End-users



10 Market Landscape

10.1 Global Garden Equipment Market

10.2 Global Lawn Mower market

10.3 Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market

10.4 Five Forces Analysis



11 By End-Users

11.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Residential Users

11.4 Professional Landscaping Services

11.5 Golf Courses & Others



12 By Lawn Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market OVerview

12.3 Small-Sized Lawns

12.4 Medium-Sized Lawns

12.5 Large-Sized Lawns



13 By Technology

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Non-Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers

13.4 Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers



14 By Distribution Channels

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Manufacturing, Production, & Distribution

14.3 Distribution through retail stores

14.4 Distribution through Online Websites



15 By Geography

15.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Overview



