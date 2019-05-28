The Evergreen Harvard Group Hosts Board Member Educational Seminar

/EIN News/ -- Bedford, NH, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Evergreen Harvard Group (EHG), an Associa company, recently hosted an educational seminar for board members at the Derryfield Country Club in Manchester, New Hampshire.



The event hosted more than 90 board members and 60 association representatives that listened to presentations by industry experts Michael R. Feniger, Esq. and Gregory T. Uliasz, Esq. of Feniger & Uliasz and Paul T. Okonak of The Evergreen Harvard Group. The session topics included how board members are no longer volunteers but fiduciaries, practical solutions for board members, and how borrowing can help comply with your fiduciary obligations.



“The Evergreen Harvard Group is dedicated to board member education and development,” stated Dave Boston, The Evergreen Harvard Group president. “The seminar equipped attendees with resources, skills, and training needed to help make informed decisions and ultimately lead a thriving community. We would like to thank our speakers for sharing their best practices, answering the hard questions, and engaging with our boards. The team looks forward to hosting more educational events in the future.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



