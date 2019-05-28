India Tyre Markets 2013-2018 & 2019-2024 by Vehicle Type, OEM and Replacement, Domestic Production and Imports, Radial and Bias, Tube and Tubeless, Tire Size, Price Segments, & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Tyre Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India tyre market reached a consumption volume of 184 Million units in 2018



India represents the fourth largest market for tyres in the world after China, Europe and the United States. In India, the market is currently being driven by increasing radialization of tyres especially in buses and trucks. Moreover, the tyre industry consists of a vast consumer base, they are used in all type of vehicles which include passenger cars, buses, military vehicles, motorcycles, trucks, etc.



The demand of tyres is primarily catalyzed from two end-user segments - OEMs and the replacement segment. The Replacement market currently dominates the tire market accounting for most of the total sales. Demand by the OEM segment is driven by new automobile sales trend, whereas, the replacement market is linked to the usage patterns and replacement cycles. The market for tyres is quite concentrated in India with the top 10 manufacturers accounting for around 80 per cent of the total market.



MRF, Apollo Tyres and JK Tyres currently represent the top players in this market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the Indian tyre market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the Indian tyre industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the OEM and replacement segment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the domestic production and imports?

What is the breakup of the market based on radial and bias tyres?

What is the breakup of the market based on tube and tubeless tyres?

What is the breakup of the market based on the tyre size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the price segment?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the Indian tyre industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Indian tyre industry?

What is the structure of the Indian tyre industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the Indian tyre industry?

What are the profit margins in the Indian tyre industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 India Tyre Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.4 Market Breakup by OEM and Replacement Segment

5.5 Market Breakup by Domestic Production and Imports

5.6 Market Breakup by Radial and Bias Tyre

5.7 Market Breakup by Tube and Tubeless Tyre

5.8 Market Breakup by Tire Size

5.9 Market Breakup by Price Segment

5.10 Market Breakup by Region

5.11 Market Forecast

5.12 SWOT Analysis

5.13 Value Chain Analysis

5.13.1 Overview

5.13.2 Research and Development

5.13.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.13.4 Tyre Manufacturing

5.13.5 Marketing

5.13.6 Distribution

5.13.7 End-Users

5.13.8 Recycling

5.14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.15 PESTEL Analysis

5.16 Price Analysis

5.16.1 Price Indicators

5.16.2 Price Structure

5.16.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

6.1 Two Wheelers

6.2 Three Wheelers

6.3 Passenger Cars

6.4 Light Commercial Vehicles

6.5 Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6.6 Off the Road



7 Market Breakup by OEM and Replacement Segment

7.1 OEM Tyres

7.2 Replacement Tyres



8 Market Breakup by Domestic Production and Imports

8.1 Domestic Production

8.2 Imports



9 Market Breakup by Radial and Bias Tyres

9.1 Bias Tyres

9.2 Radial Tyres



10 Market Breakup by Tube and Tubeless Tyres

10.1 Tube Tyres

10.2 Tubeless Tyres



11 Market Breakup by Tire Size

11.1 Small

11.2 Medium

11.3 Large



12 Market Breakup by Price Segment

12.1 Low

12.2 Medium

12.3 High



13 Market Breakup by Region

13.1 North India

13.2 West and Central India

13.3 South India

13.4 East India



14 Government Regulations



15 Strategic Recommendations



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 MRF Limited

16.3.2 CEAT Limited

16.3.3 JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

16.3.4 Apollo Tyres Ltd



