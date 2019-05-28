Bressler Florida Managing Principal Wes Holston and TradeStation’s Steven Greenbaum Named Co-Presidents of Local Childhood Cancer Prevention Charity

PLANTATION, Fla., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wes Holston, Bressler, Amery & Ross’s Florida Managing Principal, and Steven Greenbaum, Senior Vice President of Legal of TradeStation Group, Inc., have been named Co-Presidents of the I Care I Cure Childhood Cancer Foundation, Inc.



I Care I Cure, based in Davie, FL, was founded by Brad and Beth Besner in memory of their son Ian, who died at the age of 11 of complications from the toxic medications used to fight his leukemia. The charity supports the development of, and raises public awareness about, cutting-edge, targeted therapies for childhood cancer, so that the treatment of childhood cancer will be gentler and more tolerable.

“Over the past two years, Wes and Steve have shown an unyielding commitment to I Care I Cure as directors, having created new funding opportunities, like our successful annual golf tournament, and by spearheading the biggest corporate teams (Bressler’s and TradeStation’s) at our Family 5K Run/Walks,” said Ms. Besner. “Brad and I look forward to working with Wes and Steve in their new executive roles to help bring more outreach opportunities to our community, and to increase funding for cancer research,” she added.



“This is a group that is near and dear to my heart,” said Mr. Holston. “I’m excited to be named Co-President of I Care I Cure along with Steven Greenbaum, with whom I have served on the foundation’s board for the past two years.”



“Steve and I are going to have fun planning I Care I Cure’s events, but our mission remains to raise awareness and fund research to fight childhood cancer, with an emphasis on cutting-edge, targeted treatments,” added Mr. Holston, Managing Principal of Bressler’s Fort Lauderdale and Miami offices.

The foundation holds fundraising events throughout the year and has numerous sponsors. Bressler is one of the group's title sponsors for the golf tournament and other events.

Mr. Greenbaum, who also serves as President of the Thomas E. Greenbaum Charitable Foundation, another I Care I Cure sponsor, added, “As a parent of a child who suffered, but endured, the ravages of chemotherapy, I am passionately committed to helping families fight this dreaded disease through outreach programs and increased funding for targeted therapies. I am also proud that TradeStation has become one of the many great sponsors of this local charity.”

About Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C.

Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C. is a leading full-service law firm that represents Fortune 500 corporations, midsize and small privately held companies, investment advisors, brokerage firms, banks, franchises, insurers and non-profits. The firm also represents emerging companies and high-net-worth individuals and families. The firm's main practices include securities, insurance, employment, and business litigation, including dispute resolution and tax. A NLJ350 firm and NJLJ Top 20 firm, Bressler has more than 165 attorneys in Florham Park, New Jersey, New York, New York, Birmingham, Alabama, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Florida, and Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.bressler.com .



About TradeStation Group, Inc.



For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation’s award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation’s clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives. For more information, visit https://www.tradestation.com/ .

About I Care I Cure Foundation



I Care I Cure was founded by Brad and Beth Besner in memory of their son Ian Besner, who died at the age of 11 of complications from the toxic medications used to fight his leukemia. Although in remission, Ian’s immune system was weakened by the treatments, which caused the meningitis that tragically took his life. Since 2007, I Care I Cure has funded over $1.9 million in research so that more children can survive cancer and enjoy healthier lives, free from the poisonous effects of toxic medications. I Care I Care, a Section 501(c)(3) organization, accepts charitable donations via its website at http://www.icareicure.org.

