Radiation Shielding and Monitoring Technologies and Application Markets, 2019 Report

This report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format. Numerous tables and figures are included to illustrate current and future market scenarios. The report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various products and equipment involved in radiation monitoring and shielding, as well as the various applications for these products and equipment in different fields and industries, with reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The Report Includes:



Detailed overview of the global markets for various products and equipment involved in radiation monitoring and shielding and the various applications for these products and equipment in different fields and industries

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Quantitative analysis of the global and regional markets for radiation shielding and monitoring products and equipment by various end user segments such as forms of ionizing radiation, methods of radiation detection, radiation protection equipment and their sub-types, and applications of radiation detection

Information on various types of radiation shielding materials, including their properties, uses and the future market outlook

Discussion of technological, regulatory, and economic trends that are affecting the market

Patent review and new developments in radiation monitoring and shielding products and equipment industry

Company profiles of major manufacturers of radiation shielding and monitoring equipment, including Ametek Inc., Rapiscan Systems, S.E. International Inc., Scionix Holland B.V., IBA Dosimetry GmbH, Smiths Detection Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary



Chapter 3 Technology

Radiation

Sources of Radiation

Classification of Radiation

Alpha Particles

Beta Particles

Neutron Particles

Gamma Rays

X-Rays

Causes for Increase in Radiation Levels

Electromagnetic Radiation

Medical Radiation

Radiation Exposure Measurement

Exposure Situations

Acute and Chronic Exposure

Methods of Radiation Detection

Effects of Radiation

Measurement of Radiation

Radiation Detection and Measurement Devices

Portable Radiation Detectors

Personal Radiation Dosimeters

Radiation Monitoring Systems

Radiation Contamination and Environmental Monitoring and Assessment

Nuclear Radiation Detection, Measurement and Monitoring

Classification of Dosimetry

Personal Dosimetry

Personal Dosimeter Types

Non-Personal Dosimetry

Area Dosimeters

Gas-Filled Radiation Detectors

Solid-State Detectors

Dosimeter Applications

Hospitals and Medical Care

Nuclear Power Plants and Domestic Exposure

Applications of Radiation Detection and Monitoring

Homeland Security Applications of Radiation Detection

Medical Applications of Radiation Detection

Industrial Applications of Radiation Detection

Laboratory Applications of Radiation Detection

Military Applications of Radiation Detection

Nuclear Power Applications of Radiation Detection

Radiation Protection

Components of Radiation Protection

Basic Radiation Protection Measures

Countermeasures to Prevent Radiation

Protection Against Radioactive Hazards

Radiation Protection Equipment

Personal Radiation Protection Products and Equipment

Radiation Shielding

Factors for Determining Radiation Shielding Requirements

Different Types of Radiation Shielding

Radiation Shielding Requirements

Gamma and X-Ray Shielding

Neutron Shielding

Alpha and Beta Particles Shielding

Radiation Shielding Types

Medical Radiation Shielding

Medical Diagnostic Radiation Shielding

Nuclear Radiation Shielding

Medical Nuclear Shielding

Electromagnetic Radiation Shielding

Electromagnetic Shielding Applications

Electromagnetic Radiation Shielding Types

Radiation Shielding Materials

Traditional Lead Shielding

Lead Composite Shielding

Non-Lead and Lead-Free Shielding

Industrial Nuclear Shielding

Electromagnetic Radiation Protection Clothing

History of Radiation

History of Medical Radiation

Radiation Shielding History

Government Regulation Covering Radiation and Exposure

Chapter 4 Market by Technology

Radiation Detection and Shielding Equipment

Global Market for Radiation Detection and Shielding-Related Equipment

Regional Markets for Radiation Detection and Shielding-Related Equipment

Radiation Detection and Monitoring

Segmentation of the Radiation Detection and Monitoring Market

Global Market for Radiation Detection and Monitoring by Product Type

Global Market for Personal Dosimeters by Product Type

Global Market for Personal Dosimeters Based on Modality

Global Market for Portable Dosimeters

Global Market for Personal Dosimeters Based on Technology

Regional Markets for Personal Dosimeters

Global Market for Non-Personal Dosimeter Types

Regional Markets for Non-Personal Dosimeters

Global Market for Area Dosimeters

Regional Markets for Area Dosimeters

Global Market for Gas-Filled Radiation Detectors

Global Market for Solid-State Detectors

Global Market for Scintillation Detectors

Global Market for Radiation Detection and Monitoring by Detection Method

Global Market for Radiation Shielding, Safety and Protection Types

Regional Markets for Radiation Shielding, Safety and Protection Products

Global Market for Personal Protection Products and Equipment to Protect Against Radiation

Regional Markets for Personal Protection Products and Equipment

Global Market for Internal Contamination Safety and Protection Equipment

Global Market for External Contamination Safety and Protection Equipment

Global Market for Radiation Shielding Based on General Classification

Global Market for Radiation Shielding Products and Equipment Types

Regional Markets for Radiation Shielding Products and Equipment

Global Market for Nuclear Radiation Shielding Products and Equipment

Global Market for Medical Radiation Shielding Products and Equipment

Drivers for the Medical Radiation Shielding Product and Equipment Market

Market Segmentation for Medical Radiation Shielding Products and Equipment

Global Market for Medical Radiation Shielding Products and Equipment Based on Product Type

Global Market for Full-Body, Face and Hand Radiation Protection Products

Global Market for Radiation Protection Glass

Global Market for Radiation Shielding Textiles

Global Market for Medical Radiation Shielding Products and Equipment Based on Solution Type

Global Market for Electromagnetic Radiation Shielding Materials

Chapter 5 Market by Application

Global Market for Radiation Detection and Monitoring by Applications

Global Market for Radiation Detection and Monitoring in Homeland Security Applications

Global Market for Radiation Detection and Monitoring in Medical Applications

Global Market for Radiation Detection and Monitoring in Industrial Applications

Global Market for Radiation Detection and Monitoring in Laboratory Applications

Global Market for Radiation Detection and Monitoring in Military Applications

Global Market for Radiation Detection and Monitoring in Nuclear Power Applications

Global Market for Dosimeter Applications

Global Market for Gas-Filled Radiation Detector Applications

Global Market for Solid-State Radiation Detector Applications

Global Market for Scintillation Detector Applications

Global Market for Nuclear Radiation Shielding Product and Equipment Applications

Global Market for Medical Radiation Shielding Applications

Global Market for Electromagnetic Radiation Shielding Applications

Chapter 6 Patent Review and New Developments

Importance of Patents

New Radiation Shielding and Protection Products and Equipment Developed by Various Companies

New Technique to Assess Radiation Exposure

Instruments for Detecting Low-Level Radiation

Magna Dense Loose Ballast for High-Density Concrete

Radiation Shielding Concrete

Grid Therapy

SPRD SPECTRA: Dosimeter-Radiometer MKS-11GN

RDS-31 Modular Radiation Survey Meter

TELEPOLE 2 Telescopic Radiation Survey Meter

Polymer Gel Dosimeter

MKS-UM Multipurpose Dosimeter-Radiometer Gamma Dosimeter

RADIAGEM 4000 Personal Portable Dose Rate and Survey Meter

T-Flex Shielding Materials

Tissue Equivalent Gel-Dosimeter

Custom Lead-Shielded Carriers with Transportation Cart

Polaris H Detector Handheld Radiation Camera

PRD Cadmium Alarm Dosimeter DKS-02PN

VeriFinder Handheld Radiation Detector

FLIR IdentiFinder R200-GN Spectroscopic Personal Radiation Detector

Thermo Scientific RadHalo Rapid Deployment Probe

Thermo Scientific RadEye SPRD Personal Radiation Detector

BANG Gels

Bruker SVGps Radiation Survey Meter

Wearable Radiation Detection Technology

X2 Solo Product Line

Aires Shield Pro

Three-Dimensional Dosimetry System

Chapter 7 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Overview

Factors Influencing the Increasing Need for Radiation Protection and Shielding

Increasing Need for Radiation Protection and Shielding in Medical Field

North American Market for Radiation Monitoring and Shielding Equipment

European Market for Radiation Monitoring and Shielding Equipment

Asia-Pacific Market for Radiation Monitoring and Shielding Equipment

Rest of World Market for Radiation Monitoring and Shielding Equipment

Mergers and Acquisitions in Radiation Monitoring and Shielding Products and Equipment Industry

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

A & L Shielding Inc.

Aaronia Ag

Alpha Pro Tech, Inc.

Ametek Inc.

Amray Medical

Ansell Ltd.

Ansell Microgard Ltd.

Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd.

Arrow-Tech Inc.

Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, India

Atomtex Spe

Autorite De Surete Nucleaire, France

Bar-Ray Products Inc.

Beijing Jlsun High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Berkeley Nucleonics Corp.

Berthold Technologies Gmbh & Co. Kg

Bertin Technologies Sas

Biodex Medical Systems Inc.

Canberra Industries Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Centronic Ltd.

Comecer S.P.A.

Diacarta Inc.

Dupont Protection Technologies

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen-Und Medizintechnik Ag

Else Nuclear Srl

Esco Technologies Inc.

ETS-Lindgren L.P.

European Atomic Energy Community

Flir Systems Ab

Fluke Biomedical Corp.

Gaven Industries

Global Partners In Shielding, Inc.

Government of India Atomic Energy Commission

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Health Physics Society

Holland Shielding Systems

Hologic Inc.

Honeywell Analytics Inc.

Hopewell Designs Inc.

IBA Dosimetry Gmbh

Infab Corp.

International Atomic Energy Agency

International Commission on Radiation Units and Measurements

International Commission on Radiological Protection

International Medcom Inc.

International Radiation Protection Association

Ion Beam Applications Sa

John Caunt Scientific Ltd.

Kenex (Electro-Medical) Ltd.

Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd.

Kromek Group Plc

Laird Plc

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Lancs Industries, Inc.

Landauer, Inc.

Laurus Systems Inc.

Leader Tech Inc.

Lemer Pax

Ludlum Measurements Inc.

Marshield Radiation Shielding Products

Mayco Manufacturing Llc

Mcgrory Glass Inc.

Metal Textiles Corp.

Microgard Ltd.

Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Msa Safety Inc.

National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements

Nelco Inc.

Nuclear Energy Agency

Nuclear Regulatory Authority, U.K.

Nuclear Shields B.V.

Parker Chomerics

Pitts Little Corp.

Polimaster Ltd.

Protech Medical

Protect-Laserschutz Gmbh

Protective Industrial Products Inc.

Protecx Medical

PTW Freiburg Gmbh

Qingdao Dongwei Textile Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Hengtong X-Silver Speciality Textiles Co., Ltd.

Radiation Detection Company Inc.

Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc.

Radiation Protection Products Inc.

Radiation Shield Technologies

Radiation Shielding Inc.

RAE Systems Inc.

Rapiscans Systems

Ray-Bar Engineering Corp.

Redlen Technologies Inc.

Royal Ten Cate Inc.

RTP Company Inc.

S.E. International

Saphymo Sas

Scionix Holland B.V.

Shielding International Inc.

Sioen Industries Nv

Smiths Detection Inc.

Society for Radiological Protection

Soliani Emc Srl

Sun Nuclear Corp.

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Swift Textile Metalizing Llc

Swiss Shield

Tech-Etch Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Tracerco Ltd.

Ultra Electronics

Ultraray Radiation Protection

Unfors Raysafe Ab

United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation

Veritas Medical Solutions Llc

Worldwide Innovations & Technologies Inc.

X-Z Lab Inc.

Chapter 9 Appendix 1: List of Manufacturers



Chapter 10 Appendix 2: Patents



Chapter 11 Appendix 3: Organizations Involved in Radiation Protection

European Atomic Energy Community

Health Physics Society

International Atomic Energy Agency

Government of India Atomic Energy Commission

Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, India

International Commission on Radiation Units and Measurements

International Commission on Radiological Protection

International Radiation Protection Association

Society for Radiological Protection

United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation

Nuclear Energy Agency

Nuclear Regulatory Authority, U.K.

Autorite De Surete Nucleaire, France

National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements



