Radiation Shielding and Monitoring Technologies and Application Markets, 2019 Report
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiation Shielding and Monitoring: Technologies and Application Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format. Numerous tables and figures are included to illustrate current and future market scenarios. The report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various products and equipment involved in radiation monitoring and shielding, as well as the various applications for these products and equipment in different fields and industries, with reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.
The Report Includes:
- Detailed overview of the global markets for various products and equipment involved in radiation monitoring and shielding and the various applications for these products and equipment in different fields and industries
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Quantitative analysis of the global and regional markets for radiation shielding and monitoring products and equipment by various end user segments such as forms of ionizing radiation, methods of radiation detection, radiation protection equipment and their sub-types, and applications of radiation detection
- Information on various types of radiation shielding materials, including their properties, uses and the future market outlook
- Discussion of technological, regulatory, and economic trends that are affecting the market
- Patent review and new developments in radiation monitoring and shielding products and equipment industry
- Company profiles of major manufacturers of radiation shielding and monitoring equipment, including Ametek Inc., Rapiscan Systems, S.E. International Inc., Scionix Holland B.V., IBA Dosimetry GmbH, Smiths Detection Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary
Chapter 3 Technology
- Radiation
- Sources of Radiation
- Classification of Radiation
- Alpha Particles
- Beta Particles
- Neutron Particles
- Gamma Rays
- X-Rays
- Causes for Increase in Radiation Levels
- Electromagnetic Radiation
- Medical Radiation
- Radiation Exposure Measurement
- Exposure Situations
- Acute and Chronic Exposure
- Methods of Radiation Detection
- Effects of Radiation
- Measurement of Radiation
- Radiation Detection and Measurement Devices
- Portable Radiation Detectors
- Personal Radiation Dosimeters
- Radiation Monitoring Systems
- Radiation Contamination and Environmental Monitoring and Assessment
- Nuclear Radiation Detection, Measurement and Monitoring
- Classification of Dosimetry
- Personal Dosimetry
- Personal Dosimeter Types
- Non-Personal Dosimetry
- Area Dosimeters
- Gas-Filled Radiation Detectors
- Solid-State Detectors
- Dosimeter Applications
- Hospitals and Medical Care
- Nuclear Power Plants and Domestic Exposure
- Applications of Radiation Detection and Monitoring
- Homeland Security Applications of Radiation Detection
- Medical Applications of Radiation Detection
- Industrial Applications of Radiation Detection
- Laboratory Applications of Radiation Detection
- Military Applications of Radiation Detection
- Nuclear Power Applications of Radiation Detection
- Radiation Protection
- Components of Radiation Protection
- Basic Radiation Protection Measures
- Countermeasures to Prevent Radiation
- Protection Against Radioactive Hazards
- Radiation Protection Equipment
- Personal Radiation Protection Products and Equipment
- Radiation Shielding
- Factors for Determining Radiation Shielding Requirements
- Different Types of Radiation Shielding
- Radiation Shielding Requirements
- Gamma and X-Ray Shielding
- Neutron Shielding
- Alpha and Beta Particles Shielding
- Radiation Shielding Types
- Medical Radiation Shielding
- Medical Diagnostic Radiation Shielding
- Nuclear Radiation Shielding
- Medical Nuclear Shielding
- Electromagnetic Radiation Shielding
- Electromagnetic Shielding Applications
- Electromagnetic Radiation Shielding Types
- Radiation Shielding Materials
- Traditional Lead Shielding
- Lead Composite Shielding
- Non-Lead and Lead-Free Shielding
- Industrial Nuclear Shielding
- Electromagnetic Radiation Protection Clothing
- History of Radiation
- History of Medical Radiation
- Radiation Shielding History
- Government Regulation Covering Radiation and Exposure
Chapter 4 Market by Technology
- Radiation Detection and Shielding Equipment
- Global Market for Radiation Detection and Shielding-Related Equipment
- Regional Markets for Radiation Detection and Shielding-Related Equipment
- Radiation Detection and Monitoring
- Segmentation of the Radiation Detection and Monitoring Market
- Global Market for Radiation Detection and Monitoring by Product Type
- Global Market for Personal Dosimeters by Product Type
- Global Market for Personal Dosimeters Based on Modality
- Global Market for Portable Dosimeters
- Global Market for Personal Dosimeters Based on Technology
- Regional Markets for Personal Dosimeters
- Global Market for Non-Personal Dosimeter Types
- Regional Markets for Non-Personal Dosimeters
- Global Market for Area Dosimeters
- Regional Markets for Area Dosimeters
- Global Market for Gas-Filled Radiation Detectors
- Global Market for Solid-State Detectors
- Global Market for Scintillation Detectors
- Global Market for Radiation Detection and Monitoring by Detection Method
- Global Market for Radiation Shielding, Safety and Protection Types
- Regional Markets for Radiation Shielding, Safety and Protection Products
- Global Market for Personal Protection Products and Equipment to Protect Against Radiation
- Regional Markets for Personal Protection Products and Equipment
- Global Market for Internal Contamination Safety and Protection Equipment
- Global Market for External Contamination Safety and Protection Equipment
- Global Market for Radiation Shielding Based on General Classification
- Global Market for Radiation Shielding Products and Equipment Types
- Regional Markets for Radiation Shielding Products and Equipment
- Global Market for Nuclear Radiation Shielding Products and Equipment
- Global Market for Medical Radiation Shielding Products and Equipment
- Drivers for the Medical Radiation Shielding Product and Equipment Market
- Market Segmentation for Medical Radiation Shielding Products and Equipment
- Global Market for Medical Radiation Shielding Products and Equipment Based on Product Type
- Global Market for Full-Body, Face and Hand Radiation Protection Products
- Global Market for Radiation Protection Glass
- Global Market for Radiation Shielding Textiles
- Global Market for Medical Radiation Shielding Products and Equipment Based on Solution Type
- Global Market for Electromagnetic Radiation Shielding Materials
Chapter 5 Market by Application
- Global Market for Radiation Detection and Monitoring by Applications
- Global Market for Radiation Detection and Monitoring in Homeland Security Applications
- Global Market for Radiation Detection and Monitoring in Medical Applications
- Global Market for Radiation Detection and Monitoring in Industrial Applications
- Global Market for Radiation Detection and Monitoring in Laboratory Applications
- Global Market for Radiation Detection and Monitoring in Military Applications
- Global Market for Radiation Detection and Monitoring in Nuclear Power Applications
- Global Market for Dosimeter Applications
- Global Market for Gas-Filled Radiation Detector Applications
- Global Market for Solid-State Radiation Detector Applications
- Global Market for Scintillation Detector Applications
- Global Market for Nuclear Radiation Shielding Product and Equipment Applications
- Global Market for Medical Radiation Shielding Applications
- Global Market for Electromagnetic Radiation Shielding Applications
Chapter 6 Patent Review and New Developments
- Importance of Patents
- New Radiation Shielding and Protection Products and Equipment Developed by Various Companies
- New Technique to Assess Radiation Exposure
- Instruments for Detecting Low-Level Radiation
- Magna Dense Loose Ballast for High-Density Concrete
- Radiation Shielding Concrete
- Grid Therapy
- SPRD SPECTRA: Dosimeter-Radiometer MKS-11GN
- RDS-31 Modular Radiation Survey Meter
- TELEPOLE 2 Telescopic Radiation Survey Meter
- Polymer Gel Dosimeter
- MKS-UM Multipurpose Dosimeter-Radiometer Gamma Dosimeter
- RADIAGEM 4000 Personal Portable Dose Rate and Survey Meter
- T-Flex Shielding Materials
- Tissue Equivalent Gel-Dosimeter
- Custom Lead-Shielded Carriers with Transportation Cart
- Polaris H Detector Handheld Radiation Camera
- PRD Cadmium Alarm Dosimeter DKS-02PN
- VeriFinder Handheld Radiation Detector
- FLIR IdentiFinder R200-GN Spectroscopic Personal Radiation Detector
- Thermo Scientific RadHalo Rapid Deployment Probe
- Thermo Scientific RadEye SPRD Personal Radiation Detector
- BANG Gels
- Bruker SVGps Radiation Survey Meter
- Wearable Radiation Detection Technology
- X2 Solo Product Line
- Aires Shield Pro
- Three-Dimensional Dosimetry System
Chapter 7 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Overview
- Factors Influencing the Increasing Need for Radiation Protection and Shielding
- Increasing Need for Radiation Protection and Shielding in Medical Field
- North American Market for Radiation Monitoring and Shielding Equipment
- European Market for Radiation Monitoring and Shielding Equipment
- Asia-Pacific Market for Radiation Monitoring and Shielding Equipment
- Rest of World Market for Radiation Monitoring and Shielding Equipment
- Mergers and Acquisitions in Radiation Monitoring and Shielding Products and Equipment Industry
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- A & L Shielding Inc.
- Aaronia Ag
- Alpha Pro Tech, Inc.
- Ametek Inc.
- Amray Medical
- Ansell Ltd.
- Ansell Microgard Ltd.
- Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd.
- Arrow-Tech Inc.
- Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, India
- Atomtex Spe
- Autorite De Surete Nucleaire, France
- Bar-Ray Products Inc.
- Beijing Jlsun High-Tech Co., Ltd.
- Berkeley Nucleonics Corp.
- Berthold Technologies Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Bertin Technologies Sas
- Biodex Medical Systems Inc.
- Canberra Industries Inc.
- Carestream Health Inc.
- Centronic Ltd.
- Comecer S.P.A.
- Diacarta Inc.
- Dupont Protection Technologies
- Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen-Und Medizintechnik Ag
- Else Nuclear Srl
- Esco Technologies Inc.
- ETS-Lindgren L.P.
- European Atomic Energy Community
- Flir Systems Ab
- Fluke Biomedical Corp.
- Gaven Industries
- Global Partners In Shielding, Inc.
- Government of India Atomic Energy Commission
- Hartalega Holdings Berhad
- Health Physics Society
- Holland Shielding Systems
- Hologic Inc.
- Honeywell Analytics Inc.
- Hopewell Designs Inc.
- IBA Dosimetry Gmbh
- Infab Corp.
- International Atomic Energy Agency
- International Commission on Radiation Units and Measurements
- International Commission on Radiological Protection
- International Medcom Inc.
- International Radiation Protection Association
- Ion Beam Applications Sa
- John Caunt Scientific Ltd.
- Kenex (Electro-Medical) Ltd.
- Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd.
- Kromek Group Plc
- Laird Plc
- Lakeland Industries Inc.
- Lancs Industries, Inc.
- Landauer, Inc.
- Laurus Systems Inc.
- Leader Tech Inc.
- Lemer Pax
- Ludlum Measurements Inc.
- Marshield Radiation Shielding Products
- Mayco Manufacturing Llc
- Mcgrory Glass Inc.
- Metal Textiles Corp.
- Microgard Ltd.
- Mirion Technologies, Inc.
- Msa Safety Inc.
- National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements
- Nelco Inc.
- Nuclear Energy Agency
- Nuclear Regulatory Authority, U.K.
- Nuclear Shields B.V.
- Parker Chomerics
- Pitts Little Corp.
- Polimaster Ltd.
- Protech Medical
- Protect-Laserschutz Gmbh
- Protective Industrial Products Inc.
- Protecx Medical
- PTW Freiburg Gmbh
- Qingdao Dongwei Textile Co., Ltd.
- Qingdao Hengtong X-Silver Speciality Textiles Co., Ltd.
- Radiation Detection Company Inc.
- Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc.
- Radiation Protection Products Inc.
- Radiation Shield Technologies
- Radiation Shielding Inc.
- RAE Systems Inc.
- Rapiscans Systems
- Ray-Bar Engineering Corp.
- Redlen Technologies Inc.
- Royal Ten Cate Inc.
- RTP Company Inc.
- S.E. International
- Saphymo Sas
- Scionix Holland B.V.
- Shielding International Inc.
- Sioen Industries Nv
- Smiths Detection Inc.
- Society for Radiological Protection
- Soliani Emc Srl
- Sun Nuclear Corp.
- Supermax Corporation Berhad
- Swift Textile Metalizing Llc
- Swiss Shield
- Tech-Etch Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Top Glove Corporation Bhd
- Tracerco Ltd.
- Ultra Electronics
- Ultraray Radiation Protection
- Unfors Raysafe Ab
- United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation
- Veritas Medical Solutions Llc
- Worldwide Innovations & Technologies Inc.
- X-Z Lab Inc.
Chapter 9 Appendix 1: List of Manufacturers
Chapter 10 Appendix 2: Patents
Chapter 11 Appendix 3: Organizations Involved in Radiation Protection
- European Atomic Energy Community
- Health Physics Society
- International Atomic Energy Agency
- Government of India Atomic Energy Commission
- Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, India
- International Commission on Radiation Units and Measurements
- International Commission on Radiological Protection
- International Radiation Protection Association
- Society for Radiological Protection
- United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation
- Nuclear Energy Agency
- Nuclear Regulatory Authority, U.K.
- Autorite De Surete Nucleaire, France
- National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8lx2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Medical Imaging
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.