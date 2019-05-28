Stop & Shop to Pilot High-Tech Dog House

Supermarket Makes Shopping Easier for Dog-Loving Customers

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Stop & Shop announced a 12-week summer pilot with DogSpot , a pet-tech startup on a mission to make the world dog-friendlier. Stop & Shop’s Port Washington store, located at 65 Shore Rd. in Port Washington, NY, will be home to DogSpot’s app-connected dog houses, which are lockable, self-sanitizing, camera-monitored, and temp-controlled. The houses provide dogs with a safe and comfortable place to wait while their owners grocery shop, giving Stop & Shop customers an alternative to the practice of leaving dogs unattended in cars – which can be particularly dangerous during the hot summer months.

“We know our customers love their pets, so we’re excited to introduce this innovation to our Long Island shoppers as another way to help make their grocery shopping easier and more convenient,” said Stop & Shop Senior Vice President Bob Yager. “Depending on the success of this initial pilot, we may roll out more DogSpots in other communities that we serve across the Northeast.”

Stop & Shop customers can download the DogSpot app, available for both iPhone and Android users, and in less than 90 seconds, they will be able to use or reserve a DogSpot house. Each DogSpot features heating and air conditioning as well as ultraviolet lights to disinfect the interior between uses. Pet parents can even check in on their pups as they’re shopping the aisles through a “puppy cam” on the app.

Brooklyn-based DogSpot has 60+ dog houses across 14 states and counting, largely located at retailers where pets are not allowed inside due to heath regulations. The Port Washington Stop & Shop will also be the first location in the country to offer DogSpot’s newest model. Located directly outside the store, the updated models are roomier, fitting up to a 120lb dog. Additionally, they will feature a touch-screen for immediate use or to make future reservations.

DogSpot will launch at the Port Washington Stop & Shop on June 6th. A kick-off event will take place on Saturday, June 8th. Local dog owners can visit the Port Washington Stop & Shop for “puppuccinos,” photo opps and free demos for furry friends.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com.

About DogSpot

Founded in Brooklyn in 2015, DogSpot has created a first-of-its-kind pet safety amenity, shaped like a dog house that allows people to safely bring their dog with them while running errands. While 45 million dogs go on walkable errands with their owners every week in the U.S., over half of retail establishments are legally prohibited from allowing dogs inside. DogSpot’s state-of-the-art sidewalk sanctuaries sit at the entrance of establishments that cannot accommodate non-service dogs. The company aims to make the world more accessible to dog owners and improve the quality of life of dogs, while creating value for businesses and a stronger sense of connection in communities. More information about DogSpot can be found at www.dogparker.com/press .

