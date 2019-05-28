Global Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Markets, 2018-2023 with 2017 as the Base Year

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is precise and covers the various types of devices available in the global market for orthopedic trauma fixation devices and their end users. The market is segmented, by product, into closure devices and bone cement. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 (with a base year of 2017) are given for each type of product, each end-user segment and each region, with an estimated value derived from the manufacturers' total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of major players across geographical regions and explains market movements and regional dynamics of the global market for orthopedic trauma fixation devices.



The report concludes with a look at the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors.



The Report Includes:

An overview of the internal fixation devices and discussion of their role in safeguarding bones

Analysis of global internal trauma fixation devices market size

Detailed description of bone cement and closure devices such as plates and screws, wires, clips & pins, rods & nails, and cables

Assessment of global internal trauma fixation devices market trends and strategies adopted by key players of the industry

Information on application of trauma fixation devices for knee replacement, hip arthroscopy, and spinal injury

Coverage of materials used for internal trauma fixation devices such as stainless steel, Nitinol, Titanium, Tritium and Polyether Ether

Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Arthrex Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corp. and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Roadmap of Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices Market

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Industry Overview and Market Estimate

Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices and Their Concept

Market Estimate and Growth Prospects

Standards and Regulations in the Market

United States

European Union

Japan

China

India

Brazil

Industry Growth Drivers

Surge in Incidence of Orthopedic Diseases

Increase in Geriatric Population

Rise in the Number of Road Accidents and Injuries

Technological Advances in Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices

Chapter 3 Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices by Product

Closure Devices

Bone Cement

Chapter 4 Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices by Material

Stainless Steel

Nitinol

Titanium

Other Materials

Polyether Ether Ketone

Chapter 5 Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices Market by End User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Surgical and Trauma Care Centers

Trauma Care Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Chapter 6 Global Market for Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 7 Industry Structure/Supply Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Manufacturers

Distributors

End Users

Market Future and Growth Prospects

Chapter 8 Company Profiles



Arthrex Inc.

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Depuy Synthes

Globus Medical Inc.

Medartis Holding Ag

Medtronic Plc

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Orthopaedic Implant Co.

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corp.

Surgical Frontiers

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

