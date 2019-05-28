Stratfor in the Fast Lane: The World’s Leading Geopolitical Team Hits the Road to Hear from Global Business Leaders

Small Gatherings are Yielding Big Results for Executives Needing Global Risk Management Tools

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at Stratfor , the world’s leading geopolitical intelligence platform, understands that managing staff and business risks across the globe can be tough - and time consuming. But there’s no need to let geography get in the way of building your business. Stratfor is bringing its best people and products to global leaders on their home turf. Join Stratfor’s analysts for a hands-on lunch in your city and learn how Stratfor Worldview Enterpri se ™ can dramatically expand your team's ability to understand and manage geopolitical risks that have the greatest potential to impact the people, assets and interests that you manage around the world.



“We’re excited to model how global corporations can better mitigate exposure by leveraging hybrid qualitative and quantitative analyses and forecasting tools to anticipate global developments that could impact their organizations,” said Stratfor President, Chip Harmon.

Stratfor is hosting a series of small gatherings in major cities to demonstrate the many ways Stratfor Worldview Enterprise can mitigate their international risk exposure with customizable intelligence so they can:

Gain visibility into strategic risks;

Anticipate geopolitical developments;

Allocate global resources efficiently;

Increase employee safety.

Stratfor Worldview Enterprise delivers critical support for global organizations, including:

Global Geopolitical Forecasts

Structured around forward-looking quarterly, annual, and decade-ahead intervals, our Forecasts provide expert assessments of the political, economic, security, and technology trends with the greatest potential to alter the global status quo. Insights are organized by geopolitical risk type and are explored at global, regional, and country levels.

Country Risk Assessments

Clients have access to detailed country risk assessments of the political, economic, and security environments for over 140 countries. Structured around our proprietary Geopolitical Risk Index (GRI), customers will have the ability to utilize tools, alerts and reports to identify, mitigate and monitor their risks and anticipate specific nodes of vulnerability in their supply chains or business operations.

Event-Driven Risk Alerts and Custom Notifications

Worldview Enterprise enables corporations to set to be automatically alerted when a specified risk threshold has been reached. This allows leaders to focus their attention on what matters most to their organizations. The platform can be customized to create country, regional, or operational risk reports and monitoring in context of corporate supply chain countries or company locations around the world.

Stratfor Insider

Stratfor’s team of senior global analysts curate a daily intelligence brief that covers the top geopolitical developments of the day. The brief provides the working assessments and insights developed by Stratfor’s analyst team on both well-known, as well as lesser-known emerging trends to keep Enterprise-level clients on top of the key themes reshaping the world.



Stratfor’s team of senior global analysts curate a daily intelligence brief that covers the top geopolitical developments of the day. The brief provides the working assessments and insights developed by Stratfor’s analyst team on both well-known, as well as lesser-known emerging trends to keep Enterprise-level clients on top of the key themes reshaping the world. Analyst Consultations

Enterprise clients have unlimited access to Stratfor’s full-time team of geopolitical risk analysts. Clients can pose queries directly to our analyst platform on matters related to any of our forecasts or event-driven risk coverage. Clients have the ability to communicate directly (email or phone) with one or multiple of our experts, depending on the nature of the query, in order to explore second- and third-order impacts of a given risk.





Test-Drive Stratfor Worldview Enterprise

If you’d like to learn more about when Stratfor will be in your area, please contact business@stratfor.com , or call + 1-512-744-4300 (option 4).

About Stratfor

As the world’s leading geopolitical intelligence platform, Stratfor brings global events into valuable perspective, empowering businesses, governments and individuals to more confidently navigate their way through an increasingly complex international environment. Learn more at Stratfor.com .

Media Contact

Emily Donahue

Stratfor Director of Public Relations

512-744-4309

pr@stratfor.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.