Access Named to Boston Business Journal's Fast 50 2019: Recognized as Largest Company on This Year’s List

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the largest privately held records and information management (RIM) services provider in the world, today announced that it was selected by Boston Business Journal as a Fast 50 2019 company, a list of the 50 fastest growing private companies in Massachusetts. The Boston Business Journal (BBJ) revealed that Access is the largest company on the list, with 2018 revenue of $348 million.

Access helps other companies manage their records and information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, destruction services and document management software. The Woburn-based company has more than 130 locations across the United States, Canada and Central and South America and has completed over 130 acquisitions since its founding in 2004.

The Fast 50 winners were selected and ranked based on a formula using revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. Approximately 140 privately held companies sought inclusion in this year's Fast 50 awards by submitting nominations that included their financial performance. The numbers were crunched and analyzed by the Business Journal’s research department and CPA firm Withum, a Fast 50 partner.

“Access is proud to be among the fastest growing companies in Boston, and I want to thank our team members for their hard work and commitment to making our success and growth possible,” said Rob Alston, CEO of Access. “Our success is a testament to our vision -- to exceed the expectations of our clients, company and community every day. With Boston as our new home base, we are thrilled to be a newcomer to the Fast 50 list, which wouldn’t be possible without the support of our loyal and growing client base.”

The Access team is led by CEO Rob Alston and President John Chendo, two veterans of the records and information management industry. Access has built a dynamic and well-respected company based on a strategic acquisition program, including the recent acquisition of information governance experts Montaña & Associates, coupled with a focus on driving organic growth and adding new capabilities through software solutions such as CartaHR, a cloud-based employee document management solution, and LexiTrac, a retention policy and retention schedule development application, as well as an expanded national shredding services footprint.

About Access

Access is the largest privately held records and information management (RIM) services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada and Central and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise, and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software including CartaHR, and secure destruction services. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson/LCH Communications for Access

516-767-8390

lisa@lchcommunications.com

