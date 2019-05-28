The Outdoor Business Climate Partnership Lobbies For Climate Action On Capitol Hill

SIA, NSAA, OIA Join Over 76 Companies Advocating For A Price on Carbon

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

This week, the Outdoor Business Climate Partnership (OBCP) joined over 76 companies on Capitol Hill to advocate for immediate and bipartisan climate action, specifically, putting a price on carbon. Three powerful trade organizations comprise the OBCP: Snowsports Industries America (SIA), the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) and the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA).

This newly-formed alliance amongst the three major outdoor industry trade groups represents a large segment of the outdoor business sector, which helps to support the $887 billion outdoor recreation economy and 7.6 million jobs. This influential coalition is committed to leveraging the economic weight of the outdoor business sector to take action on climate, including putting a price on carbon.

Aside from dozens of meetings with lawmakers on both side of the aisle, two CEO-only roundtable events were held, with Rossignol CEO Francois Goulet speaking directly with both Democrats and Republican lawmakers about climate change and its impacts on their business. “This week, I had the unique privilege to meet with lawmakers in private conversations, to discuss solutions to climate change and it was clear that they value the input from the business community. As one of the larger brands in the snow sports industry, we have a responsibility to show up, to elevate our voices and achieve the solutions we need,” said Mr. Goulet.

“In each meeting, we heard that the business voice is a critical part of making the progress we need on climate,” said SIA President Nick Sargent. “SIA is committed to engaging the entire snow sports business community to elevate their influence and dial up their voices on this important and urgent issue.”

“A meaningful price on carbon is critical to tackling climate change and protecting a thriving snow sports industry here in the U.S. NSAA wholeheartedly supports bipartisan and market-based measures that will incentivize the changes needed to swiftly and significantly reduce carbon emissions,” says Kelly Pawlak, NSAA President. “What I heard repeatedly during the fly-in is that Congress is not hearing enough from the business sector. Everyone I met was appreciative to finally hear our voice, and I left Capitol Hill determined to continue sharing the voice of the outdoor business community.”

“Our members, whether river rafting companies or outdoor equipment retailers, are feeling the direct impacts of climate change – from widely unpredictable runoff to lessening demands for winter gear,” said Amy Roberts, Outdoor Industry Association Executive Director. “This is why we are here in D.C., to communicate the economic impacts of climate change and discuss common- sense, innovative business friendly solutions. Our bottom line is at stake if we don’t do something now and it starts with a unified business case to elected officials of every stripe.”

The event, organized by Ceres, represents the largest business gathering on Capitol Hill to advocate for climate legislation in over a decade, incorporating businesses representing over 1.2 million U.S. jobs, and with a combined 2018 revenue of over $2.5 trillion.

About the OBCP:

Formed in January 2019, the Outdoor Business Climate Partnership (OBCP) is a collaboration of three outdoor recreation trade organizations - the National Ski Areas Association, Outdoor Industry Association, and Snowsports Industries America focused on advocating for a clean energy economy to improve the resiliency of the $887B outdoor recreation industry. The OBCP represents the business interests of outdoor industry brands, retailers, suppliers, and ski resorts across the United States, and aims to provide leadership on climate change and inspire meaningful action across its collective memberships

For more information, please contact:

Eric Henderson

Meteorite PR (SIA) ehenderson@MeteoritePR.com 307.690.2984

Adrienne Saia Isaac

Director of Marketing and Communications National Ski Areas Association aisaac@nsaa.org

720.963.4217

Cody Wertz

Freestone Strategies (OIA) 303-518-2112

Attachment

Eric Henderson Meteorite PR 3076902984 ehenderson@MeteoritePR.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.