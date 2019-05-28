Vishay Intertechnology’s IHSR-1616AB-01 Tapped as Electronics Industry Awards 2019 Finalist

High Saturation Commercial Inductor Delivers Low DCR, High Current Density for Multi-Phase Power Supplies

MALVERN, Pa., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its IHSR-1616AB-01 high saturation commercial inductor has been named as an Electronics Industry Awards 2019 finalist in the “Power Product of the Year” category.



/EIN News/ -- Organized by Datateam Business Media — the publisher of CIE magazine — the Electronics Industry Awards recognize outstanding people, products, and business practices in the electronics sector. Five finalists and one winner in each category were determined through a combination of voting by industry professionals and scoring by an expert panel of judges. Vishay’s IHSR-1616AB-01 impressed both with its 50 % reduction in DCR over typical power inductors and standard DCR tolerance of 5 %, with 3 % tolerance available for more accurate current sensing.

Offered in the compact 4 mm by 4 mm 1616 case size with a low 1.2 mm profile, the IHSR-1616AB-01’s low typical DCR down to 1.15 mΩ and inductance up to 0.068 µH allow for higher current density than competing technologies. As a result, the device can replace larger single-turn ferrite inductors to save space, enable slimmer end products, and deliver better temperature stability for multi-phase, high current power supplies and filters in computer, industrial, and telecom applications.

With a frequency range up to 5 MHz, the IHSR-1616AB-01 is optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters and high current filtering up to the self-resonant frequency (SRF) of the inductor (418 MHz to 856 MHz). The device offers high temperature operation to +125 °C, rated current to 62 A, and handles high transient current spikes without saturation.

Winners of the Electronics Industry Awards 2019 will be announced on Friday, June 21, during a ceremony held at The Tower Hotel in London.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

