NEWS RELEASE: Baum Showcases Hardware Emulation Power Modeling Support

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Mass., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baum, Inc today launched the latest version of its flagship product PowerBaum, a state-of-the-art, high-speed and accurate power modeling and analysis solution for engineering groups to fully optimize the energy efficiency of their hardware designs.



Baum will showcase PowerBaum 2.1 in Booth #960 at the Design Automation Conference (DAC) , held from June 3rd to 5th at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Highlights of PowerBaum 2.1’s new capabilities include hardware emulation power modeling support and power optimization guidelines. Both are key improvements to analyze and fix power “bugs” in realistic software scenarios.

“The three fundamental requirements of power analysis are power model generation, high-speed analysis, and assurance of implementation accuracy across the entire development phase,” remarks Andy Ladd, chief executive officer and co-founder of Baum. “All three are addressed in PowerBaum 2.1, strengthening Baum’s power modeling to deliver best-in-class power analysis solutions.”

The Latest Version of PowerBaum

PowerBaum automatically generates power models from design sources and applies advanced learning techniques of gate-level behavior to achieve very high accuracy. PowerBaum models run in higher abstraction environments, such as RTL simulation and ESL (virtual prototypes) to achieve orders of magnitude performance improvement compared to competing solutions in the market.

The new release supports advanced power modeling in hardware emulation. “Hardware emulation provides the speed and flexibility to run realistic scenarios on new designs,” remarks Youngsoo Shin, Baum’s chief technology officer. “The efficiency and high speeds of Baum’s power models complement hardware emulation very well and allow engineers to profile power problems under real operating conditions of the design. Combining implementation-accurate Baum power models with hardware emulation creates an ideal solution for identifying and analyzing power problems in the design of large systems.” Users have seen over 1,000 times speed-up compared to competing power analysis solutions, when PowerBaum is used together with hardware emulation.

The automated power analysis and modeling solution supports both dynamic and static power, taking in register transfer level (RTL) and netlist descriptions of the design. A new enhancement generates power optimization guidelines after generating the dynamic power waveforms. Operational Clock Gating Ratio (OCGR) is the percentage of flops that are gated each cycle. Combining OCGR waveforms with power waveforms and signal waveforms in a single waveform viewer provides an ideal debugging environment to identify and fix power issues.

Supergate, one of Baum’s newest customers, uses PowerBaum to analyze the power consumption of their latest designs in advanced cryptocurrency (blockchain technology). “PowerBaum is critical in our early design cycle to identify power issues,” says Scott Shim, Supergate’s CEO. “The high speed of PowerBaum power models allows our design teams to understand power behavior under realistic scenarios. With PowerBaum, we have seen more than 200X speed improvement compared to other technologies in the market without compromising any accuracy. The new power optimization guidelines, coupled with the dynamic power waveforms, make it easy to identify and fix power issues.”

PowerBaum 2.1 is shipping today and available globally. Pricing is available upon request.

About Baum

Baum provides electronic design automation (EDA) software and solutions that enable engineering groups in the mobile, artificial intelligence/machine learning, automotive, internet of things (IoT), networking and server markets to fully optimize the energy efficiency of their semiconductor designs. Founded in 2016 by seasoned semiconductor professionals with technical, R&D and business development expertise, Baum is privately held and funded.

