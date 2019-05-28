Rainin Foundation Seeks Novel, Collaborative Research Into Inflammatory Bowel Disease

The Kenneth Rainin Foundation invites proposals for Synergy Awards; applications will be accepted online from June 3 through September 16, 2019.

The Kenneth Rainin Foundation invites proposals for its Synergy Awards program from June 3 through September 16, 2019. This funding opportunity is designed to help scientists forge unique partnerships to advance the study of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and improve patient outcomes.





“I believe that the most transformative research exists in collaboration. Nobody has the expertise to make significant impacts entirely on their own,” said Synergy Award grantee Sidhartha Sinha, MD, Stanford University School of Medicine. “What the Rainin Foundation has done through the Synergy Award is provide a seed on which this crystal of collaboration has formed.”

The Rainin Foundation supports groundbreaking or unconventional research to improve the prevention and prediction of IBD. The Synergy Awards fund teams of up to three investigators at a maximum of $100,000 per individual. Projects are welcome from researchers at both nonprofit and for-profit institutions worldwide.

“A complex disease like IBD requires a synergistic approach across basic, clinical and translational science,” said Laura Wilson, PhD, Director of Health Strategy and Ventures. “By encouraging partnerships and collaborations among scientists within and outside the field of IBD research and across institutions, we increase the likelihood of discovering breakthroughs that can enhance patient lives.”

Proposals will be accepted through the Foundation’s online application system. Projects that demonstrate significant progress toward their research goal after one year may qualify for additional funding. Learn more about program eligibility and how to apply.





About the Kenneth Rainin Foundation

Kenneth Rainin Foundation supports creative thinkers in the Arts, Education and Health. We believe in taking smart risks to achieve breakthroughs by supporting visionary artists in the Bay Area, creating opportunities for Oakland’s youngest learners, and funding researchers on the forefront of scientific discoveries. Since 2010, the Foundation has awarded over $26 million for promising scientific research projects with the potential to impact treatment and prevention of Inflammatory Bowel Disease. See krfoundation.org/ibd for more info on our health funding strategies.





