Community Bank of the Chesapeake Supports Summer Lunch Programs Through Casual for a Cause

/EIN News/ -- WALDORF, Md., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank of the Chesapeake is proud to support local schools’ Summer Lunch Programs with funds raised through its Casual for a Cause program. According to No Kid Hungry , 1 of 3 (32%) low-income households report not having enough food during Summers. Causal for a Cause is an annual initiative that allows employees to dress business casual for the Summer by making a donation. This year, the Bank raised over $6,600 to go towards school systems Summer Lunch Programs in Annapolis, Southern Maryland and Fredericksburg, Virginia.



“Casual for a Cause is one of my favorite times of the year as it allows Bank employees the opportunity to contribute to a great and much needed cause,” said Jimmy Burke, President of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. “It’s heartbreaking to know for some, school breakfast or lunch is the only meal they get. What happens in the Summer? I am proud we are able to work together as a team to help give back to the Summer Lunch Programs in our communities.”

The Summer Lunch Programs provides free, or reduced cost, nutritious breakfasts and lunches to children and teens in low-income areas during the summer months. In Maryland, over 246,000 children rely on free and reduced price school breakfast and lunch on a daily basis during the school year ( Maryland Hunger Solutions ). Over the Summer, low-income families spend approximately $300 more on food – sometimes choosing between food and utilities. Learn more about the Summer Lunch Programs here.

Casual for a Cause kicked off May 1 and will continue through September 1, 2019. Community Bank employees participate by making a donation, which allows them to dress business casual for the Summer. Proceeds raised will go to local schools focused on the Summer Lunch Programs, including Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Calvert County Public Schools, Charles County Public Schools, Fredericksburg City Public Schools and St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland and serving the community since 1950, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $1.6 billion. Through its 12 banking centers and five dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com. Member FDIC.

CONTACT: Diane Hicks

Vice President

Director of Marketing

(240) 427-1047

hicksd@cbtc.com

