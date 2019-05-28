2Checkout Hosts CommerceNOW 2019, the Largest Online Event on Digital Commerce

Annual event brings together industry experts to share strategies and tips for growing and optimizing a global online business

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, will be hosting CommerceNOW 19 , an online event that will provide insights from some of the greatest minds in eCommerce, digital marketing, conversion rate optimization, customer experience, and other key areas. The event takes place on June 19 and 20, 2019 and attendees may participate from anywhere in the world.



The event will include exclusive strategies, tips, tricks, and tools to use when growing eCommerce businesses, straight from the experts. Learn from presentations and interactive Q&A with SaaS business coach Dan Martell; Alexa Hubley, Marketing Manager at CXL Institute; Kirsty Traill, VP Customer at Hootsuite; Kate Adams, Senior Director of Demand Generation at Drift, and many more. The two-day event will be hosted by Erich Litch, 2Checkout's President and Chief Operating Officer.

“Riding on the success of the previous editions, this year’s CommerceNOW event features new speakers who will bring a fresh perspective on everything digital commerce, with focused, tangible tips that the audience can take away and apply immediately in their online businesses,” said Alexandra Marcu, VP of Marketing at 2Checkout. “We are pleased with the well-rounded agenda that touches on so many aspects of digital commerce. In addition, the online format provides businesses from around the world the opportunity to learn and advance their digital commerce operations,” said Alexandra Marcu, VP of Marketing at 2Checkout.

Alex Birkett, Growth Marketing at HubSpot and a speaker at the previous edition of CommerceNOW, shared, “Presenting at CommerceNOW was a great experience. It was organized perfectly, with a diverse and rich lineup of speakers and topics.”

Visit the event’s page for a complete list of speakers, the agenda, and to register . All registrants will receive free access to the live event as well as to on-demand recordings of each session and presentation slides following the event.

About 2Checkout

2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance, and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com

Media Contact:

Delia Ene, 2Checkout

Email: press@2checkout.com

Tel: +31 20 890 8080 ext.: 4654



