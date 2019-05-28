Alphacom Holdings Inc. Completes Business Model Transition

Hong Kong, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Alphacom Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: AHAD), formerly Mitu Resources Inc., has completed its business model transition and has exited the mining industry. In April 2019, Alphacom purchased 100% of inQbate HK Ltd. and hired the inQbate management team, to create a multi-technology development platform across a range of sustainable and potentially market changing technologies. The initial portfolio of products Alphacom is developing will be focused primarily on food and water supply enhancement and sustainability, as well as applications of alternative technology to disrupt popular consumer product markets.



The Alphacom business model is to source multiple new technologies, partnering with development labs around the world, and convert the working concepts into and through the prototyping and intellectual property development stages. It is not expected that Alphacom will be trading in product, branding and inventory; but will be a vehicle for licensing its technology across multiple sectors and geographies. The sectors will include among others, consumer, agricultural and disaster relief, and the expectation is that each technology may be eligible for global licensees or spawn multiple licensing partners.

We expect the first phase of our development, which is already in work, to deliver solutions in accelerating plant growth without chemical enhancement; offering an efficient, cleaner alternative in granary pest control to fumigation; and creating a system for Atmospheric Water harvesting with a yield to energy consumption ratio besting current methods in the market.

We also expect to be developing alternatives to several core technologies in the home consumer product space in Garment and Personal care that are both energy efficient and time efficient in use.

The initial round of technologies should not construed to be the only categories of business Alphacom will endeavor to work in as we expect to develop wider laboratory relationships.

Alphacom expects to complete multiple technologies annually to attract licensing partners and to generate revenue streams from each. The platform and disciplines once developed, can and will be applied to technology from many sources and we see laboratories with university affiliations as very fertile ground as well as through other business connection. Our technologies are intended to disrupt existing markets while potentially expanding some of the markets yielding pricing power for the licensees and value throughout the chain.

Alphacom’s new leadership team has long experience in the product development and delivery markets. Alphacom intends to continue to expand its management team across areas of discipline as the business requires.

About Alphacom Holdings Inc:

Alphacom Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: AHAD) is a publicly traded multi-technology incubator converting new technologies into commercialized forms for licensing into distribution across multiple industry sectors. Alphacom is a Nevada corporation headquartered in Hong Kong. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release includes forward-looking statements that reflect Alphacom Holdings Inc. current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and Alphacom Holdings Inc. has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words and phrases such as "may", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "should", "typical", "we are confident" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects of opportunities for the remainder of 2019 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor relations contact: info@alphacomholdings.com

