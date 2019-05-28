Global Organic Dairy Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024 Featuring Arla Foods A.M.B.A, Aurora Organic Dairy, Organic Valley, Horizon Organic, Whole Foods, & Kroger

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Dairy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organic dairy market reached a value of US$ 19.4 Billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of around 8% during 2011-2018



Organic dairy products are procured from livestock which is raised through organic farming methods. In comparison with the conventional dairy goods, these products are preservative-free and rich in anti-oxidants, vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA).



Additionally, these products offer a number of health benefits such as boosting metabolism, strengthening immunity, reducing muscles and joint pain, and minimizing the risk of cancer and heart diseases. On account of the growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, consumers are becoming aware about the effects of the consumption of synthetic ingredients. As a result, there has been a rise in the demand for organic dairy products worldwide.



Market Drivers:



The governments of numerous countries are encouraging organic farming practices among conventional farmers by launching educational campaigns and providing technical as well as monetary assistance. For instance, the Government of India is offering incentives for the cultivation of natural food products under the National Horticulture Mission. Similarly, the EU has adopted new rules for organic production and labeling to guarantee fair competition for farmers and operators.



Apart from this, improving distribution and supply chain of organic dairy products in confluence with the burgeoning online food retail sector is increasing the accessibility to these products around the world. Further, technological advancements for developing innovative products with low fat and reduced levels of sodium and sugar are anticipated to drive their demand in the upcoming years.



Owing to these factors, the global organic dairy market is further projected to reach levels worth US$ 28.7 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.



Competitive Landscape:



The market is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of global as well as regional manufacturers who are competing against one another in terms of prices and quality. There is a tough competition in the market which makes it difficult for the local players to survive.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Organic Dairy Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.2 Manufacturing

5.9.3 Marketing

5.9.4 Distribution

5.9.5 Exports

5.9.6 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Key Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

5.11.3 Price Trends

5.12 Key Market Drivers and Challenges



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Middle East and Africa



7 Performance by Product Type

7.1 Organic Fluid Milk

7.2 Organic Yogurt

7.3 Organic Cheese

7.4 Organic Butter

7.5 Organic Cream

7.6 Others



8 Performance by Packaging Type

8.1 Pouches

8.2 Tetra-packs

8.3 Bottles

8.4 Cans

8.5 Others



9 Performance by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets

9.2 Hypermarkets

9.3 Discount Stores

9.4 Convenience and Grocery Stores

9.5 Organic Specialty Stores

9.6 Online/E-Retailing

9.7 Direct Sales

9.8 Others



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players



11 Key Player Profiles



Arla Foods A.M.B.A

Aurora Organic Dairy

Organic Valley

Horizon Organic

Whole Foods Market

Kroger

