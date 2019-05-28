Camping Expedition Officially Launches the 25th Skills Canada National Competition

SCC alumni and presenting sponsors mark launch by taking part in a camp bench building challenge

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This morning, the 2019 Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) was kicked off at the Halifax Exhibition Centre. The goal of the competition is to encourage students and apprentices to excel in their skilled trade or technology field, and to create awareness of the many incredible opportunities available to youth that have not yet decided their career path.



Skills Canada partners and alumni officially launch the 25th Skills Canada National Competition at the Halifax Exhibition Centre, in Halifax.





/EIN News/ -- Special guests at the launch included Larry Slaney, Director, Canadian Training, from UA Canada, Kyle O’Neil from TC Energy, Gord Bragg from RV Careers, John Oates, President of Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) and SCNC 2019 Ambassadors; Braeden Willis, SCNC Vancouver 2013 competitor in TV Video Production and Michelle Gilbert, SCNC Winnipeg 2017 competitor in Hairstyling.

“The Skills Canada National Competition showcases career opportunities available in the skilled trades and in technology sectors. Young Canadians represent our future skilled workforce and by engaging them in these careers and developing a workforce that includes diverse sets of skills will ensure our country’s prosperity,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada.

The camping challenge, which involved a camp bench building competition was the fun activity that officially launched the two-day Skills Canada National Competition. The SCNC will have over 550 competitors from across Canada competing in 44 skilled trade and technology Skill Areas for the opportunity to be named the best in the country, in their respective field. The WorldSkills Team Canada 2019 Selection Event will also be taking place during the 2019 SCNC. The winners in the selected 29 Skill Areas will go on to compete on the international stage at WorldSkills Kazan 2019.

Throughout the two-day competition, Skills Canada is expecting approximately 7,500 student visitors. These students will have the opportunity to experience over 50 Try-a-Trade® and Technology activities, and participate in Essential Skills presentations and activities, which will highlight Continuous Learning. Watch for Essential Skills Talks on our YouTube post event, fun and interactive panel discussions with representatives from industry, education, Skills Canada Alumni and industry celebrities. On May 29 there will be an Essential Skills Forum, great for teachers, guidance counselors and industry HR representatives. Throughout the event several industry celebrities will be onsite to speak with students including Kate Campbell, HGTV Star and Founder of KateBuilds Inc., Sebastien Clovis, Renovator and DIY Enthusiast and Andy Hay, Celebrity Chef.

The Closing Ceremony, where the results of the competition will be announced, will take place on May 30, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Cunard Centre.

About Skills/Compétences Canada



Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trades and technology careers among Canadian youth. For information on Skills Canada’s programs and competitions visit www.skillscanada.com . For more information about SCNC visit: www.skillscompetencescanada.com/en/skills-canada-national-competition/scnc-halifax-2019/ .



