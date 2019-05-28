ToughBuilt Provides Update on Series B Warrant Conversion

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW; TBLTU), a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative tools and accessories for the building industry, today provided an update on the status of its Series B Warrant exercises. As of May 24, 2019, 2,191,293 Series B Warrants remain out of an original total of 6,379,571 Series B Warrants, and 4,188,278 have been exercised on a cashless basis. These Series B Warrants are the initial warrants issued in the IPO (including the greenshoe) and the concurrent private placement in November 2018. The exercise of these Series B Warrants into common stock has the combined benefit of simplifying the Company’s capital structure, as well as reducing the shareholders deficit to assist the Company in regaining a strong shareholders’ equity position.



Michael Panosian, Chief Executive Officer of ToughBuilt, further noted, “I am pleased to report that my team and I are working hard to increase shareholder value through continued execution on our business model. Having simplified our capital structure and strengthened our balance sheet, I believe that we are in an even better position to drive value for our supportive shareholders.”

About ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.

ToughBuilt is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative tools and accessories to the building industry. We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth. Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://www.toughbuilt.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Email: TBLT@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: (212) 671-1021



