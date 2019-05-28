Common Providence Motorcycle Accident Injuries

Providence Motorcycle riders wearing protective safety gear as they ride the back roads of Rhode Island

If you choose to ride your motorcycle without protective safety gear then just know what risks you face after a Providence motorcycle accident.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unlike cars and trucks, motorcycles lack many of the safety features of a vehicle that are meant to save your life, such as seatbelts, airbags and anti-lock brakes. Because of this, injuries involving a motorcycle are usually much more serious, in even the slightest of an accident. With many motorcycle riders reluctant to wear safety gear, such as helmets and pads, the risk of a serious injury during a motorcycle accident is even greater. Whether it is going for a Sunday ride down to the Narragansett seawall, or a ride through the city of Providence, riders must be vigilant for other motorists, as the chances of a motorcycle accident are always looming.

What Are Common Injuries Stemming from a Motorcycle Accident?

The CDC found that between the years 2001 and 2008, more than a million motorcyclists were treated for non-fatal motorcycle accident-related injuries. Here are the staggering statistics that were found for the most common injuries:

- Head Injuries: Your head not only houses your brain, the heaviest organ in the body, but is surrounded by a skull that keeps all of this together. Without a proper helmet worn by a motorcyclist, the chances of a head injury dramatically increase. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2013, helmets saved 1,630 lives, but could have saved an additional 715 more if they had worn helmets. The most common injuries that occur include concussions, split heads, bruising of the brain and even brain damage.

- Neck injuries: Just as serious as a head injury, the risk of a neck injury occurring during a motorcycle accident is much higher than those of a car accident. Neck injuries are particularly dangerous because of the risks of paralyzing falls which could be fatal. Many neck injuries involve spinal cord problems, permanent paralysis, hemorrhaging and soft tissue neck injuries.

- Feet and leg injuries: According to research completed by the NHTSA, more than 50% of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident involve and a foot or leg injury. Although many of these injuries are not fatal, they usually involve excruciatingly painful permanent disabling injuries, such as shattered or fractured bones or knees. Common injuries also include cuts, scrapes, road rash and even severe bruising. Because of these injuries, it is common for riders to wear pants to lessen the chances of the road rash and cuts.

- Fingers and arms injuries: Serious injuries can occur by extending your arm after being in a collision to break your fall to the pavement. Motorcycle accidents tend to have many arm injuries, including hand fractures, joint dislocations, and ligament damage, such as jamming fingers or tearing a ligament. Less serious, but still painful injuries include scrapes, cuts and bruising. Many of these injuries involve a long rehabilitation, and even surgery in the more serious of injuries.

Contact a Providence Motorcycle Lawyer

If you or someone you know has been injured in a motorcycle accident, contact our experienced Providence motorcycle lawyers at 390 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909. You may be entitled to receive compensation for your medical bills, lost income and pain and suffering, among other losses. No fees are received unless you win your case. For a free (no obligation) case evaluation, call us at 401-831-8600 or toll free at 1-800-992-6878. You may also fill out our contact form online.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.