Aspiring Minds Announces Advanced Accessibility Features To Ensure Equal Opportunities for the Disabled

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspiring Minds, a global leader in AI powered talent assessments and interviewing technology announced today a suite of advanced accessibility features enabling its talent assessments and interviewing tools to be more accessible for people with disabilities including hearing and visual impairments.

Aspiring Minds is committed to ensure that job applicants have equal opportunity to interview for jobs. These new accessibility features built using adaptive digital user interfaces, go beyond typical Americans with Disability ACT (ADA) requirement and are available across Aspiring Minds' Talent Evaluation platform enabling organizations to adopt pre-employment tests confidently.

“Ensuring everyone has an equal opportunity to participate in the job hunt is essential to our mission of making online talent assessments available anytime anywhere,” said Himanshu Aggarwal, CEO at Aspiring Minds. “Aspiring Minds continues to lead the deployment of cutting-edge technology to the assessment ecosystem. Our state-of-the-art accessibility features are yet another technological innovation that will provide equal opportunities for all candidates and enable businesses world-wide to fairly and reliably expand their talent pool to include persons with disabilities.”

“Our goal is to help employers identify candidates who can perform essential job functions and be successful at work – regardless of any physical challenge they may face,” said Dr. Fred Rafilson, Chief I/O Psychologist at Aspiring Minds. “Our advanced accessibility features allow us to meet that goal – to do what’s best for both the candidate and for the employer.”

With advanced features such as line readers, color palette options, answer masking and eliminators, magnifier, highlighter, key navigation, etc Aspiring Minds’ accessibility features are more comprehensive than those minimally required by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

About Aspiring Minds

With over a decade of experience pioneering AI-powered talent assessments and delivering measurable results to companies worldwide, Aspiring Minds helps companies in all industries to improve talent quality, dramatically improve speed to hire, and deliver an engaging candidate experience. Aspiring Minds talent evaluations include pre-employment assessments and live video interviewing solutions to measure cognitive abilities, personality traits, language proficiency, and functional skills. Over 3000 companies across 20 countries including 100+ Fortune 500 administer 5M assessments per year. Learn more about AI powered talent evaluations at aspiringminds.com





