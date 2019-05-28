Federal parties will hear from propane industry in fall election

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the propane industry is coming together for the Canadian Propane Association’s Annual General Meeting to set priorities and the agenda for the upcoming fall election to ensure our collective voice is heard.



/EIN News/ -- Propane is a low-emission, accessible and affordable fuel that can support government policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce costs, contribute to job creation and help grow the economy. But these important factors are being ignored by a government that says it wants to reduce GHG emissions while creating economic growth.

“The CPA supports a cleaner environment and reduced emissions, but the current government’s policies, including the new carbon levy under the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act, do not consider propane for its qualities to transition to a lower carbon economy,” says Dan Kelly, Chair of the CPA.

The levy or “backstop” that came into force on April 1, 2019 affects consumers – particularly farmers – in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick who will be required to pay an additional 3 cents per litre for propane because of the levy. As stated in the Act, a registered distributor can generally deliver gasoline or diesel to a farmer for certain applications without the fuel charge applying. There is no such allowance for propane, which emits about 26 per cent less GHGs than gasoline and 98 per cent less dangerous toxins (particulate matter) than diesel.

“On one hand the government agrees that propane is a low-carbon, clean-burning fuel but on the other hand, it ignores propane, which can be used in numerous applications. This is contrary to what the government is intending to accomplish,” says Kelly.

“Propane is a lower emitter of GHGs than other carbon-based fuels, therefore it must be part of any government’s energy policy,” says Nathalie St-Pierre, CPA President and CEO. “Federal parties will hear from the propane industry this fall – our collective voices will be loud and clear: there must be fair and balanced policies that make sense as Canada looks to reduce emissions.”

About the Canadian Propane Association

With over 400 members, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of tens of thousands of Canadians. Our mission is to promote a safe and thriving propane industry that plays a vital role in Canada’s energy sector. To achieve this, we champion propane and the propane industry in Canada and facilitate best practices, safety and a favourable business environment through advocacy, training and emergency response.

For further information, contact: Tammy Hirsch, Sr. Director, Communications and Marketing at tammyhirsch@propane.ca or 587-349-5876.





