Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividends





Southfield, MI, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.75 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2019. The distribution is payable July 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on June 28, 2019.

The Company’s Board of Directors also declared a distribution of $0.40625 per share on the Company’s 6.50% Series A-4 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock. The distribution is payable on July 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2019.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a REIT that currently owns and operates or has an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites as of March 31, 2019.

For Further Information at the Company:

Karen J. Dearing

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suncommunities.com



