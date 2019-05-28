Forward Networks Honored with “Best of Citrix Synergy 2019” Award

Forward Enterprise Selected as Winner of Storage, Networking and Infrastructure Category

/EIN News/ -- Palo Alto, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Forward Networks, the industry leader in network assurance and intent-based verification, announced today that its Forward Enterprise solution was named a winner of the Best of Citrix Synergy 2019 Award in the Storage, Networking and Infrastructure category. This category awards products that enhance the role of networking, storage or compute in building and maintaining cloud infrastructures or desktop and application delivery environments. The Best of Citrix Synergy Awards recognizes outstanding products on display at Citrix's annual user conference held this year from May 21 to 23 in Atlanta.

According to the judges , “Forward Networks is taking an interesting approach to network analysis. This tool can confirm or deny whether a problem truly is a network issue and will help IT pinpoint which routers need to be reconfigured.”

Forward Enterprise is the first accurate software model of large, multi-vendor networks to quickly emulate and analyze all possible network behavior. Forward's advanced software delivers a "digital twin" of the network, a completely accurate mathematical model, in software. The model becomes a single source of truth for the network, enabling network operators to easily search any and all network data in a clean, friendly interface. Tasks that used to take hours can now be done in seconds.

Users can verify that the network is configured correctly, is in compliance with policies, and is behaving exactly as they intended. Forward’s intelligent digital twin can accurately predict the impact of a proposed change across every possible traffic path, so network operators can roll out changes with confidence.

Forward Enterprise is designed for complex, multi-vendor networks; the platform supports common enterprise network devices, including those from Citrix, Cisco, Arista, VMWare, and Juniper.

“Given the competitive nature of this award, we are honored that Forward Enterprise was recognized in the storage, networking and infrastructure category,” said David Erickson, CEO and co-founder at Forward Networks. “This award reaffirms that our full-featured platform continues to bring the benefits of intent-based networking to large enterprises by providing agility, predictability, and scalability.”

About Forward Networks:

Forward Networks provides a robust network assurance and verification platform to reduce business risk and improve network operations. By enabling network and applications teams to verify intent and predict network behavior, Forward’s solution brings the benefits of intent-based networking to large enterprises: agility, predictability, and scalability.

Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, DFJ, and A.Capital. For more information, visit forwardnetworks.com.

