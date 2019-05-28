CLASS ACTION UPDATE for INVVY, S, JMIA and CBL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

/EIN News/ -- Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS: INVVY)

Class Period: March 10, 2015 - April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/indivior-plc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Indivior PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges; and (4) due to the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Indivior PLC class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S)

Class Period: January 31, 2019 - April 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 21, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sprint-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that Sprint made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information. In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the class period Sprint misrepresented the number of net postpaid subscriber additions in its Form 10-Q for the period ending December 31, 2018. Sprint would later admit that the data was “incomplete,” and “not a substitute for a realistic analysis of the key factors that are most probative of Sprint’s overall competitive position and prospects,” because “postpaid net additions recently have been driven by ‘free lines’ offered to Sprint customers and the inclusion of less valuable tablet and other non-phone devices, as well as pre to post migrations that do not represent ‘new’ Sprint customers.”

To learn more about the Sprint Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares between April 12, 2019 and May 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/jumia-technologies-ag-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Jumia Technologies AG made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Jumia had materially overstated its active customers and active merchants; (b) Jumia’s representations about its orders, order cancellations, undelivered orders and returned orders lacked a sufficient factual basis and materially overstated the Company’s sales; (c) Jumia failed to sufficiently disclose related party transactions; and (d) Jumia’s financial statements were presented in violation of applicable accounting standards.

To learn more about the Jumia Technologies AG class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL)

Class Period: November 8, 2017 - March 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 17, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cbl-associates-properties-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company was the target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability. The Complaint further alleges that Defendants completely ignored their disclosure obligation, motivated by a desire to avoid bad publicity surrounding their dishonest nature and their dishonest conduct. When the truth was revealed, CBL shares materially declined in price, injuring the class.

To learn more about the CBL & Associates Properties, Inc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.