Consolidated Tomoka Acquires Single-Tenant Retail Property Leased to 24 Hour Fitness in Falls Church, VA for $21.3 Million and Sells Multi-Tenant Property in Winter Park, FL for $18.3 Million

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSE American: CTO) (the “Company”) today announced the purchase of an approximately 46,000 square foot building on 3.09 acres in Falls Church, VA (the “Property”), for approximately $21.25 million, under a long-term lease to 24 Hour Fitness USA, Inc. The Property is situated in a major retail corridor in Falls Church, with a 3-mile population of greater than 200,000, and the lease has approximately 9 years remaining on the current term and includes rental escalations. The Property is zoned for up to four stories and multiple uses including residential. The initial investment cap rate for the Property is near the mid-point of the Company’s 2019 guidance for income property acquisitions.



The Company also announced the sale of its 112,000 square foot multi-tenant retail property anchored by 24 Hour Fitness located in Winter Park, Florida for approximately $18.25 million (the “Multi-Tenant Sale”). As part of the Multi-Tenant Sale, which was originally purchased in December 2014, the Company retained a 1.56-acre outparcel that is under a 20-year ground lease to Wawa. The estimated gain on the Multi-Tenant Sale totals approximately $2.8 million, or approximately $0.42 per share, after tax, which represents an unleveraged IRR of 8.55% and a disposition yield at the low end of the range of the Company’s 2019 guidance. The Company intends to apply the proceeds from the Multi-Tenant Sale towards the purchase of the 24 Hour Fitness mentioned above through the 1031 like-kind exchange structure.

After adjusting for the transactions herein the Company’s income property portfolio contains 47 properties, with 42 being single-tenant and 5 remaining multi-tenant properties.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns approximately 2.3 million square feet of income properties in diversified markets in the United States, as well as over 5,300 acres of land in the Daytona Beach area. Visit our website at www.ctlc.com .

