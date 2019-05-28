MTBC's CFO Selected as CFO of the Year Finalist

SOMERSET, N.J., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC , Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that Bill Korn, MTBC’s CFO, was selected by the NJ Tech Council as finalist for CFO of the Year. The award, recognizing the accomplishments of financial executives from New Jersey's tech and life science communities, will be presented at the Tech Council's annual CFO Awards Breakfast during June in Princeton, New Jersey.



"Since joining the MTBC team in 2013, Bill has played an integral role in our key initiatives, including our IPO, Nasdaq listing, and subsequent obtainment of non-dilutive financing to fuel our organic and acquisitive growth," said Stephen Snyder, MTBC's CEO. "Since our IPO in 2014, we have been pleased to see our enterprise value double as MTBC has grown its top line at a 37% CAGR, grown free cash flow at a 55% CAGR, and become one of the leading players in the healthcare IT space."

"This honor truly reflects the remarkable accomplishments of our talented, global team," said Bill Korn. "Their efforts to provide extraordinary service to our clients and their commitment to our core values have built a successful and well-respected public company – one that is poised to shape the healthcare industry well into the future."

Founded in 1996, the NJ Tech Council is a private, nonprofit organization, which supports the tech, innovation, and entrepreneurial ecosystems across the state of New Jersey and the region.

/EIN News/ -- About MTBC

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com .

Follow MTBC on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE MTBC

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

MTBC, Inc.

bkorn@mtbc.com

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com

(214) 597-8200



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.