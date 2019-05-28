Cinedigm Acquires Jason Mewes’ Meta Comedy MADNESS IN THE METHOD

Theatrical, On Demand & Digital Release Planned for August 2019

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that it has acquired all North American rights to Jason Mewes’ directorial debut, MADNESS IN THE METHOD, from Autumnwood Media. Written by Chris Anastasi and Dominic Burns, the comedy stars Mewes (Mallrats), Kevin Smith (Clerks), Gina Carano (Haywire), Jaime Camil (“Jane the Virgin”), Vinnie Jones (Snatch), Danny Trejo (Machete), Stan Lee (in his last onscreen role), Teri Hatcher (Tomorrow Never Dies), Brian O'Halloran (Mallrats), and Dean Cain (God's Not Dead). Cinedigm will release the picture in select theaters, on demand and digitally in August 2019, with a DVD release to follow later in the year.



“I am excited to team up with Cinedigm and share my perspective of Earth-Nineteen’s Jason Mewes,” said Mewes. “I am blessed at all who took time to be part of my world.”

In the film, Mewes, tired of Hollywood’s perception of him, embarks on a quest to reinvent himself as a serious actor. Upon advice from best friend Kevin Smith, Mewes tracks down a highly secretive method-acting book – with disastrous consequences. Joining the star-studded ensemble are Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners), Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club), and David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man).

Best known as the vocal half of the on-screen comedic duo, Jay and Silent Bob, Mewes has reprised his role as the celebrated character, “Jay,” in a number of films. With cult-fans following his controversial antics, Mewes has captured audiences with rebellious banter against his unspoken other half and longtime friend, Kevin Smith (Silent Bob). Since the beginning of the duo’s offbeat work together, Mewes and Smith have continued to build on their beloved character driven roles from the Jay and Silent Bob series. Most recently, the duo wrapped JAY AND SILENT BOB REBOOT, which is scheduled for release later this year.

“We are thrilled to release MADNESS IN THE METHOD,” said Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm’s Executive Vice-President of Acquisitions. “Jason made a hilarious film that is sure to give all of his and Kevin Smith’s fans the laughs they’ve been hungry for since Clerks 2.”

“We are delighted to be partnering with Cinedigm,” said producer Rob Weston. “They showed incredible tenacity to acquire the picture and we are convinced we have found the perfect home.”

The deal was negotiated by Josh Thomashow, Director of Acquisitions for Cinedigm, and Rob Weston on behalf of Autumnwood Media. Jason Mewes is represented by Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa.

