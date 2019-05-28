Canadian payments technology firm Nuvei announces a firm intention to make an offer for AIM traded SafeCharge for US$ 889 million

/EIN News/ --

MONTREAL, May 28, 2019

Nuvei, a Montreal-based payment technology company, has announced an all cash offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of SafeCharge International Group Limited ("SafeCharge") for US$5.55 per ordinary share, valuing SafeCharge’s fully diluted share capital at approximately US$ 889 million (CA$ 1.19 billion or £699 million at the announcement exchange rate) (the "Acquisition").



SafeCharge, which is registered in Guernsey and has offices in the UK, Europe, Mexico, Israel and Asia, provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. Its fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and UnionPay International, as well as over 150 local payment methods.



Nuvei believes that the Acquisition, if completed, will allow it to further strengthen its technology platforms by leveraging the innovative, cutting edge technology developed by SafeCharge, and will strengthen its go-to-market positioning. Following completion of the acquisition, Montreal, Canada will become the enlarged group’s global headquarters.



"We are very excited about the combination of SafeCharge and Nuvei, which will create a truly global, leading, payments technology solution provider with significant scale," said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chairman and CEO. "We think the technology platform SafeCharge has developed is exceptional and will serve as the go-forward foundation from which we will continue to grow the combined business and provide best-in-class products and services to our customers and partners. Lastly, we look forward to welcoming SafeCharge’s highly experienced management team and employees to the Nuvei family."



A copy of the formal announcement (the "Announcement") and associated documents are available from Nuvei's microsite at https://e.nuvei.com/disclaimer/. This press release should be read in conjunction with, and is subject to, the full text of the Announcement.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei, the first-ever community of payment experts. We provide fully-supported payment solutions designed to promote and advance our partners' success. We work with ISOs, ISVs, payment facilitators, developers, and eCommerce platforms, supporting them with the technology, expertise, and customer service they need to stand out. Backed by our full-service, globally connected platform, our vision is to build a network in which our partners can truly thrive. Our goal is to create bigger and better payment opportunities for all, paving the way to great partnerships. Learn more at www.nuvei.com

Further information

This press release is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute or form part of, any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities of SafeCharge in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

This press release, oral statements made regarding the Acquisition, and other information published by Nuvei contain statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and on numerous assumptions regarding the business strategies and the environment in which the SafeCharge group, the Nuvei group or the enlarged group will operate in the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Neither Nuvei, nor any of its associates or directors, officers or advisers, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this press release will actually occur. Given these risks and uncertainties, potential investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements.

Louis Georgakakis Nuvei +1 514-670-8001 lgeorgakakis@nuvei.com



