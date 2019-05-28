Dinatrum has started the process for Stop Sign Removal

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinatrum/Alumifuel Power Corporation ("Dinatrum" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: AFPW) May 28th, 2019, Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce that the company is working with a group of Financial Consultants to remove its STOP SIGN from its OTC Markets Listing.

In order to remove the STOP SIGN the company has prepared its documentation and will proceed to present financials fairly soon. For this purpose, the company has negotiated retaining services from expert advisors that work in this area.

Awareness will focus on the development of the company’s Sonora projects, within our Pristine Beach within the “Las Perlas” development in Rocky Point, Mexico. Our website shows the exact location of such development http://bit.ly/2ToI6Li

The company recognizes the importance of presenting Financial Statements and is working daily to present them to OTC Markets. Further announcements and updates will be made as deemed necessary. The elaboration of financial statements will require supervision from our Securities Lawyers and Financial Advisors in order to present the necessary documentation to satisfy OTC Markets and have the STOP SIGN removed.

The Company’s name change and new trading symbol will be effective in the over-the-counter markets when FINRA has completed its review of the Company’s application for the name change.

DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

DINATRUM is a Real Estate Investment Trust with projects within North America.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia,

President & CEO

Dinatrum

For further information, please contact the company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@dinatrum.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



