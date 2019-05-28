The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LYFT, BSX, MOMO and LTHM

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

/EIN News/ -- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQGS: LYFT)

Class Period: pursuant or traceable to the Company's Offering and Registration Statement issued in relation to the March 28, 2019 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019

According to the lawsuit, Lyft’s Offering materials issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose that: (1) Lyft’s claimed ridesharing position was overstated; (2) more than 1,000 of the bicycles in Lyft’s rideshare program suffered from safety issues that would lead to their recall; (3) Lyft’s drivers were becoming disincentivized from driving for Lyft; (4) Lyft failed to warn investors that a labor disruption could affect its operations; and (5) as a result, Lyft’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the LYFT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/lyft-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX)

Class Period: February 26, 2015 to April 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Boston Scientific Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Boston Scientific’s surgical mesh products indicated for the transvaginal repair of pelvic organ prolapse ("POP") were unsafe; (ii) accordingly, Boston Scientific’s continued marketing and sales of these devices in the United States was unlikely to be sustainable; (iii) separately, the Company had sold vaginal mesh implants containing counterfeit or adulterated resin products imported from China; (iv) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or government investigations; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the BSX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/boston-scientific-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO)

Class Period: April 21, 2014 to April 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Momo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Momo’s compliance procedures and controls were inadequate to prevent, inter alia, illicit financial reporting activity; (ii) Momo’s social and dating app, Tantan, was materially noncompliant with PRC law and/or regulations; (iii) Tantan was consequently at an increased risk of being removed from Chinese app stores at the direction of Chinese governmental authorities; and (iv) as a result, Momo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the MOMO lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/momo-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The complaint alleges Livent Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) that, as a result, the Company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) that the Company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company's existing contracts; (4) that the Company's margins were squeezed due to the customer's increased orders; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the LTHM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/livent-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.