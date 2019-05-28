GDET Retains Major Digital Creative Agency for The Greenery

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – GD Entertainment And Technology (OTC: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that The Greenery has retained Juicyorange, a major New York-based digital creative agency, for brand consulting.

Juicyorange will provide consulting and design services for The Greenery, which will include the design and buildout of www.thegreeneryco.com , as well as an enhancement to the product packaging.

The Company recently announced that The Greenery would update their e-commerce platform to include upgraded features such as live chat support, wholesaler login, bulk purchase + subscription order capabilities and much more. In addition to its enhanced retail content, the website will provide product education made available free to all visitors.

Given the expansion of The Greenery product line, management engaged one agency to deliver a premium level of consistency that would outline the Company’s vision and beliefs on all platforms. The product line will feature this new label and packaging without compromising the integrity of its image, such as indicating all active ingredients. The Company prides itself on full consumer transparency and compliance, which is why all product statements have their respective certifications.

GDET CEO, Anil Idnani, commented, “After interviewing several web development and design agencies, I am happy to announce that The Greenery has officially retained Juicyorange to consult the company during its expansion. After meeting with management, I believe we share the same vision and creative disruption to deliver a platform that is at par with premium standards of our product. With such a diverse offering of products, it can be easy for a brand’s image to disconnect with the consumer. My team is working hard to make The Greenery a household name known as Organic CBD for healthy living.”

GDET shareholders can continue to expect frequent updates as the Company’s objectives proceed over the near term.

About GDET

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company currently manufactures, wholesales, and markets a portfolio of blockchain/financial service-based products. GDET strives to become one of the premier Cryptocurrency mining facilities that is client-focused and dedicated to creating a new standard in the Blockchain space based on security and transparency. GDET has also developed a strong relationship with suppliers worldwide to ensure future purchasing. The company currently has two subsidiaries, DreamCard and HyperDigital Technologies, which both offer a selection of transactional-based products and services. DreamCard allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its state of the art online platform. HyperDigital Technologies is the Cryptocurrency ATM sector of GDET and aims to secure multiple MSB, money services business, licenses in order to host ATM units throughout the country.

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact: GD Entertainment and Technology 732-851-3756 anil@gdet.co www.gdet.co 1 Bridge Plaza 2nd Floor Fort Lee, NJ 07024



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.