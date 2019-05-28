MEF Announces Final Draft SD-WAN Service Standard is Publicly Available

Groundbreaking standard is now in last phase of MEF Membership and Board approval

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF is pleased to announce the public availability of MEF’s final draft standard that, for the first time in the industry, defines an SD-WAN service and its various attributes. After incorporating extensive feedback from service provider and technology members, MEF is now moving the draft SD-WAN Service Attributes and Services standard (MEF 70) through the last phase of membership and Board approval. The document is available for download here .



“MEF’s team of SD-WAN experts has worked overtime to develop a robust and timely industry standard following multiple rounds of in-depth peer review,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF. “We will officially publish MEF’s SD-WAN service standard by mid-July 2019, but we are making the final draft publicly available now because broad industry alignment on common terminology will be healthy for market growth.”

MEF’s SD-WAN service definition standard describes requirements for an application-aware, over-the-top WAN connectivity service that uses policies to determine how application flows are directed over multiple underlay networks irrespective of the underlay technologies or service providers who deliver them.

Standardization will enable a wide range of ecosystem stakeholders to use the same terminology when buying, selling, assessing, deploying, and delivering SD-WAN services. The SD-WAN service definition is a foundational step for accelerating sales, market adoption, and certification of MEF 3.0 SD-WAN services orchestrated across a global ecosystem of service provider networks.

Next Steps for SD-WAN Service Standardization

MEF already has begun work on the next phase of SD-WAN standardization (MEF 70.1), which covers more complex service attributes related to application business importance and prioritization, underlay network characteristics, and connectivity to private/public cloud services consistent with market priorities for SD-WAN services. MEF also is progressing standards work focused on LSO APIs, application security, and intent-based networking for SD-WAN services.



Pilot MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Service Certification

MEF remains on track to launch its pilot MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Service Certification program in 2019. This certification will test a set of service attributes and their behaviors defined in the SD-WAN standard and described in detail in the upcoming MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Service Certification Blueprint. Service and technology companies interested in participating in the pilot should contact Alysia@mef.net.

SD-WAN Content in the MEF-SDN/NFV Exam

Given the close relationship between SD-WAN and software-defined network environments, the MEF-SDN/NFV Certified Professional (MEF-SDN/NFV) exam and related training programs incorporate general SD-WAN information. This is an important step toward overcoming organizational skills gaps that can impede successful network and service transformation.

SD-WAN Services On-Demand Webinar

MEF invites industry professionals to view a new educational webinar – Standardized MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Services: Aligning the Industry – that is available on-demand here.

SD-WAN at MEF19

SD-WAN will be a dominant topic in MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept Showcase demonstrations and conference sessions at MEF19 , held 18-22 November 2019 at the JW Marriott LA LIVE in Los Angeles, California. Visit http://www.MEF19.com for registration and event information.

Michael Strople, President, Allstream

“Customers are embracing SD-WAN to improve network performance, obtain affordable and reliable connectivity to cloud applications, and gain greater visibility and control over network services. MEF’s SD-WAN service standardization will benefit all industry stakeholders by eliminating confusion regarding SD-WAN service components, core capabilities, and concepts. Standardization also will enable service and technology providers to focus on providing a core set of common capabilities and then building on that for differentiated offerings, helping ensure maximum flexibility for customers.”

Mirko Voltolini, Global Head of Network of Demand, Colt Technology Services

“The MEF 70 standard sets the foundation for the adoption of common SD-WAN service attributes between service providers. The definition of a common standard for SD-WAN services will allow the industry to coordinate and align on the technology development. It will enable us to build end to end services across disparate service providers’ domains and serve our global customer needs.”

Ralph Santitoro, Head of SDN/NFV/SD-WAN Services, Fujitsu Network Communications

“SD-WAN services are transformative and have raised the expectations for network services. They enable subscribers to focus on application performance and visibility and apply policies to regulate compliance based on business importance and security. SD-WAN services also facilitate and accelerate an enterprise’s multi-cloud digital transformation. The MEF 70 standard is the commencement of several MEF SD-WAN projects that I anticipate will simplify operations and accelerate the time to sell, deploy and support SD-WAN services.”

Rosemary Cochran, Principal Analyst & Co-Founder, Vertical Systems Group

“In the latest MEF/Vertical survey, service providers worldwide cited the lack of an industry-accepted SD-WAN definition as a major business challenge. MEF is tackling this key issue with the first SD-WAN Service Standard resource that defines the common terminology and framework needed by service providers and technology suppliers working to expand the SD-WAN market.”

Greg Bryan, Senior Manager, Enterprise Research, TeleGeography

"Our WAN Manager Survey indicates that in 2018 fewer than 1/5th of enterprises had already installed SD-WAN and 1/3 were still researching their SD-WAN options. With dozens of potential suppliers to choose from – from technology start-ups to large SD-WAN managed service providers – WAN managers will benefit from the standards MEF has worked to create in this space."

About MEF

An industry association of 200+ member companies, MEF has introduced the MEF 3.0 transformational global services framework for defining, delivering, and certifying assured services orchestrated across a global ecosystem of automated networks. MEF 3.0 services are designed to provide an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities. MEF 3.0 services are delivered over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO, SDN, and NFV. MEF produces service standards, LSO frameworks, LSO APIs, MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept Showcases, and certification programs for services, technologies, and professionals. MEF 3.0 work will enable automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, Optical Transport, IP, SD-WAN, Security-as-a-Service, and other Layer 4-7 services across multiple provider networks. For more information: https://www.MEF.net .

Resources:

