Beazley unveils streamlined insurance policy for media and tech industry

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has updated its MediaTech insurance policy to keep pace with the rapidly evolving technology market and cyber threat landscape faced by firms as they seek to innovate and grow.



Media and technology businesses are at the forefront of developing and applying new tools and systems. They need assurance that they are not only covered by a policy but also supported by expert risk management services that help reduce their exposure.



The Beazley MediaTech policy has been streamlined to provide clear and concise wording and seamless protection, combining comprehensive errors and omissions (E&O) and media liability insurance with cyber coverage.



As well as accessing Beazley’s newest, more comprehensive E&O coverage, businesses will benefit from our team’s experience in managing thousands of claims. E&O claims have involved software failures, hardware defects, implementation errors and downtime, as well as intellectual property rights and personal injury disputes arising from media content.



Beazley’s E&O and media coverage includes:

Broad professional liability to address the need to cover non-technology professional services

Unintentional breach of contract for professional liability exposure

Online and offline media, including content published on social media

A wide range of trade secret misappropriation claims

Unfair competition alleged with copyright or trademark infringement

Mental anguish and emotional distress

Defamation, invasion of privacy and plagiarism.

Cyber coverage has also been incorporated into the policy. This includes:

breach response costs

first-party coverage for cyber extortion

data recovery costs

business interruption and dependent business interruption resulting from security breaches and system failures

e-crime coverage for fraudulent instruction fraud, funds transfer fraud and telephone fraud.

To ensure clients can reduce their cyber exposure and be prepared in the event they fall victim to a breach, Beazley offers access to a full suite of pre-breach and risk management services through our in-house Beazley Breach Response Services team.



Bob Wice, Beazley’s head of US cyber & tech, said: “Beazley MediaTech has been designed to protect firms that are at the cutting edge of using and developing new technology in exciting and often experimental ways. We’ve enhanced our offering to ensure it keeps pace with the evolving risk landscape.



“Our policy is underpinned by a market-leading claims service, provided by our cyber & tech claims team, which understands the liabilities technology companies face and will provide first-class support in the event of a loss.”



Note to editors:



