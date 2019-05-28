Smart Communications’ Named a Leader in Aspire’s Customer Communications Management Evaluation

Company Receives Highest Score Among all Vendors for Strategic Direction and Ranks as a Leader in Multiple Categories

LONDON and NEW YORK , May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart CommunicationsTM, the leading cloud-based platform for enterprise customer communications, today announced it has received the highest score for strategic direction among all twenty-two vendors evaluated in the most recent Aspire Leaderboard. Aspire, a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Digital Customer Experience (DCX) industries designated the company as a Leader in the CCM space broadly and also bestowed that ranking for three specific use cases: Communication Composition, Business Automation and Omni-Channel Orchestration.

Smart Communications was awarded its Leader positions and stellar strategic vision score based on its focus on CCM focus, ease of integration, and strong cloud proposition. Specifically, Aspire noted the following as key differentiators:

Smart Communications is 100% focused on CCM

The company was first in the industry in shifting toward cloud-based technology, and now offers multiple deployment options, including via Amazon Web Services

It takes a digital-first approach and enables two-way, omni-channel conversations across established and emerging channels

Customers are able to easily navigate complex, interactive use-cases

Its unique Conversation Cloud Marketplace helps customers increase time to market while making it easier to integrate or extend its functionality

“Smart Communications was one of the first CCM providers to fully transition to a cloud-first model and is, in certain areas, far ahead of the market” said Kaspar Roos, Founder & CEO of Aspire. “It is an excellent fit for enterprises that are looking for a modern and high-quality cloud-based CCM solution.”

“We are thrilled with this unprecedented recognition of our strategic direction and leadership ranking in every category in which we were included,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “To succeed in today’s customer-focused, digital-first world, companies must take a more modern approach to customer communications, one that considers the complete customer lifecycle and delivers a seamless and positive experience throughout. With our platform and our Conversation Cloud framework, enterprises can deliver the engaging and personalized communications that are at the center of an overall exceptional customer experience. We’re proud to be recognized by Aspire.”

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications™ is the leading cloud-based platform for enterprise customer communications. As the only cloud solution ranked as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management, more than 350 global brands – many in the world’s most highly regulated industries – rely on Smart Communications to make multi-channel customer communications more meaningful, while also helping them simplify their processes and operate more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in London and New York and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of solutions including SmartCOMMTM, SmartCOMMTM for Salesforce, and SmartDXTM.. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

Aspire Disclaimer

The Aspire Leaderboard™ is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire’s consultancy organization. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, product or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard.

About Aspire

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Digital Customer Experience (DCX) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with technology providers, service providers, enterprises and investors to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com .





/EIN News/ --

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.