Multiple Kratos Missile Defense Targets Support Exercise Formidable Shield 2019

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Space & Missile Defense Systems Business Unit, a part of Kratos’ Defense & Rocket Support Services Division supported the U.S. Navy’s 6th Fleet and NATO’s Naval Striking and Support Forces (STRIKFORNATO) in the successful execution of Exercise Formidable Shield 2019 at the U.K. Ministry of Defence’s Hebrides Range in Scotland. The Exercise included two Kratos guided short range ballistic missile targets and featured the successful first flights of Kratos’ Guided Oriole rocket system with thrust vector control. The multi-national exercise featured ships, aircraft and personnel from 12 countries.

Guided ARAV-B vertical on the launcher





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83ca6b5b-adc5-4ebc-9cff-19127257495c

The Formidable Shield Exercise is a biennial event that provides NATO forces the opportunity to improve interoperability in the integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) environment. This year’s exercise included ships from Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, participating in a range of live-fire and simulated missile engagements against aerial and ballistic missile targets.

Kratos, along with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division’s White Sands Missile Range Detachment (NSWCPHD Det WS), provided two advanced short range ballistic missile (SRBM) targets for the exercise. The targets, the first to incorporate Kratos’ Oriole Thrust Vector Control (Oriole TVC) guided rocket system, met all test objectives during the Exercise. Developed by Kratos, the Oriole TVC will enhance the capabilities of Kratos’ proven subscale target vehicles, by offering boost guidance and dispersion reduction. Data gathered during Exercise Formidable Shield 2019 will be used to refine the design and capabilities of subscale BMD targets for future exercises.

Dave Carter, President of the Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services (KDRSS) Division, said, "Kratos is extremely pleased to support Formidable Shield 2019 and with this first flight of the Oriole TVC System. We are proud of the team of professionals whose hard work and dedication made this event a success, and are excited about the potential of this system to advance the capabilities of low cost BMD targets in the future. Kratos is dedicated to providing the most affordable, responsive and reliable targets and launch vehicles possible to our Government customers and their allies."

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 30, 2018, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct



Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com



/EIN News/ --





















EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.