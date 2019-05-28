Blue Prism and Adlib Software Join Forces to Create “Smarter Software Robots” and Empower Digital Workforces for Enterprise Clients

TORONTO, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) , a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Adlib Software, an industry leader in file analytics and data enrichment solutions, today announced a joint integration that will add data extraction, enrichment and automation capabilities to the Blue Prism connected-RPA platform to enable true end-to-end process automation.



/EIN News/ -- The integration leverages leading artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies through the Adlib Elevate™ platform, enabling businesses to discover, access and extract mission-critical data from unstructured document formats (emails, scanned files, images, etc.), and transform it into high-quality machine-consumable data for Blue Prism’s connected-RPA software, enabling a digital workforce to:

Accelerate customer response times through process automation.

Achieve data-driven business insights from “dark” content.

Locate and protect risky content containing sensitive information (PII).

Identify and manage risk within contracts and agreements.

“Blue Prism’s integration with Adlib Software will give businesses cutting-edge, intelligent automation capabilities,” said Linda Dotts, SVP Global Partner Strategy and Programs for Blue Prism. “Adlib’s Cognitive Data Extraction Skill, now available in the Blue Prism DX, allows businesses to find and extract critical data from unstructured content, unlocking tremendous opportunity to automate processes dependent on previously inaccessible data. The interoperability and agility of our combined platforms will increase the efficiency of the digital workforce by amplifying productivity, reducing errors and minimizing manual efforts.”

“Our partnership with Blue Prism will enable enterprises to achieve true end-to-end process automation by automating content intensive processes that used to fail due to lack of high-quality data from documents,” said Peter Duff, CEO of Adlib Software. “With Blue Prism RPA and Adlib Elevate™, organizations can now quickly adapt to changing business, compliance and regulatory requirements with full access to the content flowing through their workflows, enabling the digital worker to automate and execute critical process steps across the entire workforce.”

To learn more about how Blue Prism and Adlib Software are enabling organizations to create “smarter software robots” and achieve end-to-end process automation, click here.

About Blue Prism

In this digital era where start-ups are constantly disrupting markets, only the most agile and innovative enterprises survive and thrive. At Blue Prism, we pioneered Robotic Process Automation (RPA), emerging as the trusted and secure intelligent automation choice for the Fortune 500 and public-sector market. Now we bring you connected-RPA supported by the Digital Exchange (DX) app store—marrying internal entrepreneurship with the power of crowdsourced innovation.

Blue Prism’s connected-RPA can automate and perform mission critical processes, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more creative, meaningful work. More than 1,300 major enterprise customers leverage Blue Prism’s digital workforce, empowering their people to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business. Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM).

Follow Blue Prism on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn .

About Adlib Software

Adlib has been transforming the way global organizations overcome unstructured data challenges for over 15 years. Our data enrichment solutions enable over 5,500 global customers to discover, access and transform their unstructured data into structured data primed for process automation, insight system and/or other digital business initiatives.

For more information, visit www.adlibsoftware.com.

Media Contacts

Fahad Muhammad

Adlib Software

Direct: 289-812-7369

fmuhammad@adlibsoftware.com

Andre Fuochi

Blue Prism

Mobile: +1 469-394-7274

andre.fuochi@blueprism.com



