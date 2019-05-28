Media Alert: Authentic8 Explores Browser Betrayal at GEOINT 2019

Company to Showcase Secure Virtual Browser & Host Complimentary Luncheon

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Authentic8, the creator of Silo, a secure, virtual browser that provides comprehensive protection from vulnerabilities and attacks by isolating the browser, announced today their presence at GEOINT 2019 Symposium, June 2, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. The company welcomes guests to join them at Booth #252 where they will showcase Silo, a patented cloud browser that creates an isolation layer keeping your endpoint untouched so untrusted endpoints can’t corrupt your environment or your data and embed IT-defined policies into your profile for complete control. Attendees are also invited to participate in a luncheon dialogue from cybersecurity experts and partners to discuss vulnerabilities exposed through internet browsers.



Join Authentic8 for a luncheon discussion to learn how your most prolific business tool could be exposing your workforce to cyber threats. Authentic8 transforms how organizations secure and control the use of the web with Silo, its patented cloud browser. Silo provides comprehensive protection from vulnerabilities and attacks by isolating the browser. It is currently used by more than 100 federal agencies, with a heavy emphasis in the DoD and IC communities.

WHO: Thom Kaye, Federal Program Manager, Authentic8

WHERE: Meeting Room 217A (upstairs from exhibit hall)

WHEN: June 4, 2019, 12:30 - 1:15 PM

Those interested in attending the luncheon can RSVP to eworth@authentic8.com. Follow @GEOINTSymposium @Authentic8 and #GEOINT on Twitter for the latest updates from the event.

Media Contacts:

Mia Damiano

Merritt Group for Authentic8

M. 610.564.6773

damiano@merrittgrp.com



