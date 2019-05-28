Todos Medical Exercises Option to Acquire Remaining 80.01% of Breakthrough Diagnostics from Amarantus After Review of Alzheimer's Blood Test Data

- Data demonstrated strong correlation between LymPro and amyloid PET

- Todos to present at Alzheimer’s Solutions Conference on June 3, 2019 in Philadelphia

- Todos to present at LD Micro on June 4th, 2019

REHOVOT, Israel, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a clinical-stage in-vitro-diagnostics company focused on the development of blood tests for the early detection of cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, today announced that it has received and analyzed data from the University of Leipzig on the lymphocyte proliferation test (‘LymPro”), which demonstrated a strong correlation between LymPro and amyloid PET. Upon review of the LymPro data, Todos Medical exercised its exclusive option to acquire the remaining 80.01% of its joint venture Breakthrough Diagnostics from Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: AMBS). The transaction is expected to close upon listing of Todos’ common stock on a national stock exchange.

“Todos Medical was very pleased with the positive data we received from the University of Leipzig on the LymPro test,” said Herman Weiss, MD, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “The data we received is exciting as we believe it will lead to the creation of a screening test for Alzheimer’s disease, potentially the first to be developed. With LymPro’s focus on measuring immune markers that are directly linked to well established cell proliferation processes, we are expanding our understanding of how the body’s immune system responds to disease and how we can use this response to diagnose early and monitor the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. We believe this could be an invaluable tool for pharmaceutical companies’ development of novel treatments for Alzheimer’s, as well as a critical component to early diagnosis that may have a meaningful impact on the cost-curve associated with Alzheimer’s, estimated to be currently $250 billion annually in the US, and expected to grow to $1.2 trillion by 2050.”

“Todos Medical is rapidly building upon its deep understanding of the interplay between immune system and aberrant cell proliferation processes that lead to disease,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Amarantus and Interim-CEO of Breakthrough Diagnostics, Inc. “We believe this combination of system and cellular processes will help drive the clinical and commercial plan for LymPro. LymPro has the potential to disrupt the current paradigm for Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis and monitoring of progression, and we believe the insights Todos has gained through the commercialization of its cancer tests will be invaluable as we prepare to take LymPro through the commercialization process.”

/EIN News/ -- Todos Medical to Attend Two Upcoming Conferences

Todos Medical will be presenting at two upcoming micro-cap investor conferences.

Event: Alzheimer’s Solution Conference-Hosted by Investacure

Date: June 2-3, 2019

Location: University of Sciences, McNeil Science and Technology Center, Philadelphia, PA

Event: LD Micro International Annual Invitational

Date: June 4-5, 2019

Location: Luxe Sunset, Bel Air, California

The Alzheimer’s Solutions Conference is dedicated to connecting small companies with key opinion leaders in Alzheimer’s disease, as well as institutional and retail investors to spur new investment in Alzheimer’s disease. Breakthrough Diagnostics’ scientific advisor Dr. Paula Trzepacz will be presenting an overview of LymPro for attendees. LD Micro will present an opportunity for Todos Medical to introduce management to the investment community and present its value proposition to investors, industry executives and analysts who are interested specifically in the small and micro-cap space.

All interested parties wishing to set up a one-on-one meeting with Todos management are welcome to contact us.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) an Israeli company headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, is a cancer in-vitro-diagnostic (“IVD”) company engaging in the development of a series of blood tests for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The company has developed two cancer screening tests based on TBIA (Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses), a method for cancer screening using peripheral blood analysis. The TBIA screening method is based on the cancer’s influence on the immune system which triggers biochemical changes in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (“PBMC”) and plasma. This proprietary and patented method incorporates biochemistry, physics and signal processing. The company’s two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2 are CE marked in the EU.

For more information, the content of which is not part of this press release, please visit http://www.Todosmedical.com .

About Breakthrough Diagnostics

The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

About Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc.

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings (AMBS) is a JLABS alumnus biotechnology company developing treatments and diagnostics for diseases in the areas of neurology, regenerative medicine and orphan diseases through its subsidiaries. AMBS’ wholly-owned subsidiary Elto Pharma, Inc. has development rights to eltoprazine, a Phase 2b-ready small molecule indicated for Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, Alzheimer’s aggression and adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, commonly known as ADHD. AMBS acquired the rights to the Engineered Skin Substitute program, a regenerative medicine-based approach for treating severe burns with full-thickness autologous skin grown in tissue culture that is being pursued by AMBS’ wholly-owned subsidiary Cutanogen Corporation. AMBS’ wholly-owned subsidiary MANF Therapeutics, Inc. owns key intellectual property rights and licenses from a number of prominent universities related to the development of the therapeutic protein known as mesencephalic astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor (“MANF”). MANF Therapeutics, Inc. is developing MANF-based products as treatments for brain and ophthalmic disorders. MANF was discovered by the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer John Commissiong, PhD. Dr. Commissiong discovered MANF from AMBS’ proprietary discovery engine PhenoGuard.

For further information please visit www.Amarantus.com, or connect with the Amarantus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Google+.

Forward-looking statements: Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, neither Todos Medical nor Amarantus undertakes any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical and Amarantus, please refer to their reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Todos Medical Investor and Media Contact:

Daniel Hirsch

Investor Relations

Dan.h@todosmedical.com

(347) 699-0029



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.