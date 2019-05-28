DataCandy Hits Company Milestone with 11,000 Merchant Locations and Over 5 Million Members

MONTREAL, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataCandy , a North American leader in gift card and loyalty solutions for retailers, restaurants and petroleum companies, has surpassed 11,000 merchant locations, marking a 500% growth in new locations since 2013. DataCandy kicked off Q2 with 1,000 companies relying on its proven technology platform.



Year to date, DataCandy has welcomed 120 new customers, including the Chevron-branded fuel stations run by Parkland Fuel Corporation, Hal Smith Restaurant Group and Top Beauty Group, a source reserved for professional hair and beauty artists.

“The DataCandy platform now manages 5 million active loyalty program members across North America,” says Lorne Schwartz, President and CEO of DataCandy. “The company-wide accomplishments and steady growth we’ve achieved over the past several months have DataCandy positioned for our strongest year yet.”

/EIN News/ -- On top of gaining new business, DataCandy expanded its partner ecosystem to include Motion Pay , an Ottawa-based payment processor and North American leader in Chinese payment services. The integration with Motion Pay enables merchants supported by the DataCandy platform to introduce gift card and loyalty programs to consumers using Chinese mobile payment apps, including Alipay, WeChat Pay and UnionPay.

“DataCandy has one of the most complete gift card and loyalty program software solutions on the market,” says Hans Laroche, Partner at R3 Marketing. “Over the past four years, DataCandy has displayed strong and continued growth with a clear focus on customer service initiatives.”

About DataCandy

DataCandy is a leading North American provider of affordable customer loyalty and gift card solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company’s secure, user-friendly platform is used at over 11,000 locations across Canada and the United States by over 1,000 companies, including the ALDO Group, The Source, Ultramar, Familiprix, Kernels Popcorn and 40 of the MTY Food Group’s restaurant brands. To find out how better insight into your customers’ buying behaviour can improve your bottom line, visit www.datacandy.com .





