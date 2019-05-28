Michael Alfred Del Vecchio On How To Know It's Time To Hire A Financial Consultant

Professional financial advisor and accountant Michael Del Vecchio discusses the best times to consider working with a financial planner.

PANAMA, PANAMA, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While almost everybody could profit by working with an expert professional planner, in some cases, it is cost-prohibitive. There comes a period, though, when paying for professional advice is more than just an expense – it is an investment in the future. Michael Del Vecchio, a financial advisor and accountant, offers suggestions on when it’s time to bring in an expert.

Del Vecchio, who was an officer in the US Air Force before setting out on his own as a successful entrepreneur, has worked as a private financial consultant for years and has extensive accounting knowledge in the US, as well as in countries such as Malta and Panama. He understands unlike no one else how to put the papers in order to develop a clear picture and is extremely well-versed in personal finance. He explains, “There are three basic reasons for seeking out a financial advisor – you feel ‘lost’ with financial planning, you don’t want to deal with finances or you want a fresh set of eyes to offer an impartial opinion.”

Most people, when they are first starting out, need help planning their financial future. There are a lot of goals and objectives, and it can often be overwhelming. However, looking down the road 20 or 30 years, bringing in a financial planner at this point is the best option. If the advisor can be brought in without breaking the bank, the best time to bring in an expert is when starting out.

For those that don’t want to deal with their personal finances, bringing in an advisor makes perfect sense. However, it’s important to keep in mind that a lower limit in investable assets needs to be in place. For most, this limit is $100,000, but some advisors will work with clients who can only invest $50,000. Explains Del Vecchio, “These limits are not due to greed on the advisor’s part. Instead, they come from a simplistic view of how strong the investments are going to be. Anything less than $100,000 is typically better served by low-cost index funds.”

For those that manage their own funds, but who want an impartial opinion, an advisor can be the best opportunity. Regardless of how much some knows about making investments, no one outside of Wall Street will even be able to compete. Working with a financial advisor can keep someone from making an irrational decision or even simply one bad decision – that one decision can be the difference between gains or losses, so the investment is well worth it.

Contracting a financial advisor may be expensive in some cases, but it can also be extremely advantageous and lucrative. Regardless of whether you feel lost in your funds, you need a second opinion, or you simply don't care for managing your cash without anyone else, a financial expert’s input could be the perfect solution.

About Michael Alfred Del Vecchio

Michael Alfred Del Vecchio is a decorated veteran of the US Armed Forces who launched his own career in finances and accounting after completing his military tour of duty. He is behind several successful international businesses and has helped hundreds of individuals with their financial planning over the years.



