Former Transports minister's trial to kick off Friday

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 28 - The trial of the ex-Transports minister, Augusto da Silva Tomas, who is being accused of embezzlement, violation of the norms on budget execution and continued abuse of power, is to kick off on Friday (May 31) at the Supreme Court.,

According to a press note from the Supreme Court that reached ANGOP on Monday, the former government official is also being accused of other two economic crimes and money laundering.

In the meantime, other former government officials have also been indicted in this case, namely Isabel Cristina Gustavo Ferreira de Ceita Bragança and Rui Manuel Moita, former deputy general directors for Finance and Technical Affairs of the National Shippers Council (CNC).

Manuel António Paulo, former CNC director-general and Eurico Alexandre Pereira da Silva ex-assistant director for Finance and Administration are also being accused of wrongdoing by the Public Prosecution.

The citizens indicted in this case are currently in pre-trial detention.

