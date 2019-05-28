Winslow Magazine and Diva International launch This is Period Poverty campaign in Toronto

To help end period poverty in Toronto, donate at www.theperiodpurse.com/thisisperiodpoverty

/EIN News/ --

Toronto, ON, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Winslow Magazine, in partnership with Diva International, has launched This is Period Poverty, a video-based awareness campaign that addresses the issue of period poverty in Toronto. Coinciding with Menstrual Hygiene Day, This is Period Poverty shares the stories of people who experience homelessness and manage their menstrual cycles without access to the products they need. The campaign intends to encourage open conversation about menstrual equity while highlighting the social, economic and hygienic consequences of period poverty.

“There are thousands of women, girls and trans-men experiencing poverty or homelessness in Toronto. Each month, these individuals face a crisis when they have their periods and are unable to afford menstrual products,” says Michelle Johannesson, Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Winslow Magazine. “We don’t often hear about the severity of this issue because menstruation continues to be a private topic of discussion. This is Period Poverty works to expose the problems caused by period poverty in our community and normalize conversations about menstrual health.”

Winslow Magazine has partnered with industry leader Diva International (Diva), makers of the DivaCup to take action on period poverty in Toronto. Diva is a strong proponent of menstrual equity and is the featured sponsor of This is Period Poverty.

“This is an issue that has been close to my heart for more than 15 years, which is why we are proud that Diva is supporting this important campaign. This is not only a global issue, it’s also happening right here where we live,” said Carinne Chambers-Saini, CEO and Co-Founder of Diva. “It’s great to see progress happening, but there is still so much work to be done. Creating awareness and breaking taboos around periods is the first step, and is crucial to moving in the right direction towards menstrual equity.”

Winslow Magazine invites anyone inspired by This is Period Poverty to support the cause by donating to The Period Purse. The Period Purse is a non-profit organization that works to establish menstrual equity by donating menstrual products to individuals living in Toronto shelters. Donations to The Period Purse can be made at www.theperiodpurse.com/thisisperiodpoverty.

Join the conversation using #ThisIsPeriodPoverty and follow the campaign on Winslow Magazine: www.winslowmagazine.com/thisisperiodpoverty, Instagram and Twitter. You can also follow along on DivaCup’s social handles at @thedivacup on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

-30-

About Winslow Magazine

Winslow Magazine is a Toronto-based online publication owned by Winslow Media. Winslow Magazine produces content about art, culture, music, politics and social issues with a focus on topics specific to Toronto. This is Period Poverty is a video-based awareness campaign created and produced by Winslow Magazine to address the issue of period poverty in Toronto.

About Diva International Inc.

Diva International Inc., maker of the DivaCup, revolutionized the international menstrual care industry in 2003 by being the first-to-market menstrual cup brand, making it a category leader. The DivaCup is the eco-friendly, cost-effective and leak-free way to experience total period comfort. Diva’s mission is to champion period enlightenment by creating a better period experience for everyone. In addition to product innovation, Diva works to invest knowledge, time and resources in educational, community and international organizations that offer health care, empowerment and menstrual health education around the world.



About The Period Purse

The Period Purse strives to achieve menstrual equity by providing marginalized menstruators with access to free menstrual products and to reduce the stigma surrounding periods through public education and advocacy.

Attachment

Sophie Zivku, Communications Manager Diva International Inc. 519-896-8100 ext. 206 sophie@divacup.com Michelle Johannesson, Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief Winslow Magazine 289-259-5589 hey@winslowmagazine.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.