Global Digital Pathology Market to Surpass US$ 962.3 Million by 2026 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global digital pathology market is valued at US$ 335.0 million in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Digital Pathology Market:



The factors driving market growth are increasing government initiatives and partnerships for diagnostics pathology and laboratory testing. For instance, in October 2015, the Centers for Global Health (CGH) partnered with the World Bank to support the East Africa Public Health Laboratory Networking Project. CGH also supports several programs for improving access to diagnostic pathology and laboratory medicines worldwide. Furthermore, in September, 2018, Microsoft India and SRL Diagnostics partnered to boost digital pathology with AI Network. Thus, partnership with SRL Diagnostics is expected to assist pathologists by equipping them with technology to augment their capability.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/379

Key players in the market are focused on receiving regulatory approvals for novel products to enhance their market share, which in turn is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in April 2017, Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution developed by Philips Digital Pathology Solutions received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for primary diagnosis in surgical pathology.

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:



https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/digital-pathology-market-379

Key Market Takeaways:

The digital pathology market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period (2018–2026), attributed to increasing incidence of syphilis and other sexually transmitted diseases. For instance, according to Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), in 2015, the global incidence of most commonly occurring sexually transmitted diseases were as follows: Syphilis: 74,702, Chlamydia: 1,526,658 and Gonorrhea: 395,216

North America is expected to dominate the market, owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, around 1.5 million cases of invasive cancer, including around 15,000 cases among children younger than 20 years, and over 590,000 deaths from cancer were registered in the U.S.

Key players in the market are focused on launching new software and scanners to offer high efficiency and precision in testing of pathological conditions. For instance, in February 2019, Proscia announced the release of new edition of Concentriq platform. It is an image management solution that is designed to offer researchers and pathologist’s high efficiency in research and discovery.

Key players operating in the global digital pathology market include Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Definiens AG, Omnyx, LLC, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Corista LLC, GE Healthcare, Inspirata Co, Philips Healthcare, 3D-Histech Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Sectra AB, Leica Biosystems, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, Visiopharm, Huron Digital Pathology, Indica Labs, and Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Purchase this exclusive business report now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/379

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us: Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.