PDS Biotechnology to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (“PDS Biotechnology”) (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development of novel multifunctional immunotherapeutic products, today announced that Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational, being held on June 4-5, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel Air, California.



Details of the presentation are below:

Event: 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Time: 9:40am PT

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Track 4

PDS’ management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the event. Alternatively, interested investors may contact Tram Bui of The Ruth Group at tbui@theruthgroup.com or #646-536-7035 to schedule a meeting.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company with a growing pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, cervical, anal, prostate, breast and other cancers.

PDS Biotechnology’s lead product candidate, PDS0101 (Versamune®-HPV) is a proprietary clinical stage immunotherapeutic administered by subcutaneous injection being developed to treat HPV-associated cancers such as head and neck cancers and anal cancers, both of which are widely reported to be increasing in frequency over the last decade, as well as cervical, penile, vaginal and vulvar cancers and their pre-cancerous conditions. In a human Phase 1/2a clinical study, PDS0101 monotherapy demonstrated potent in-vivo induction of the critical phenotype of tumor-attacking killer (CD8) T-cells, and induction of memory T-cells. No dose-limiting toxicities were observed in this study, suggesting potential for a rare combination of potency and safety among immune-oncology therapeutics.

For additional information about PDS, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com .

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Tram Bui / Alexander Lobo

The Ruth Group

Phone: +1-646-536-7035 / +1-646-536-7037

Email: tbui@theruthgroup.com / alobo@theruthgroup.com

