Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 21.8 Billion by 2026

SEATTLE, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market was valued at US$ 14,209.0 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market:



Increasing prevalence of COPD is expected to support global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market growth over the forecast period. Organizations such as World Health Organization (WHO), COPD Foundation, American Thoracic Society, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) work towards raising COPD awareness in the population. National Institutes of Health (NIH) runs an initiative, “COPD Learn More Breathe Better” and celebrates November as a national COPD awareness month. These factors are expected to support global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, Novartis AG launched Ultibro Breezhaler and Seebri Breezhaler in China, for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in March 2019. Cipla launched Niveoli in India, beclomethasone-formoterol combination hydrofluoroalkane (HFA) inhaler for adults suffering from obstructive airway diseases (OAD) such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), in April 2019. Moreover, manufacturers are also involved in improving overall COPD treatment paradigm by introducing medical devices, web based applications, and other efforts to reduce the burden of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

In 2018, the COPD Foundation launched the COPD Pocket Consultant Guide (PCG) app for healthcare providers which is designed to support the treatment and management of COPD. In 2018, Adherium launched the Hailie Global Brand which was a rebrand of the existing Smartinhaler brand, and included the free Hailie app, an asthma and COPD tracking solution. In 2015, COPD Foundation launched COPD360, an innovative approach to accelerating research and developing new treatment options for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Key Market Takeaways:

A CAGR of 4.9% is expected during the forecast period (2018–2026), owing to rising prevalence of COPD and rising need for better treatment

Manufacturers are focused on improving existing treatment options, research and development of new treatments, and increasing awareness efforts which is expected to aid the market growth over the forecast period

Efforts by market players to improve treatment adherence, awareness of the diseases, and other such factors are expected to support market growth over the forecast period

Major players operating in the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market include AstraZeneca Plc, Orion Corporation, Mylan N.V., Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA

