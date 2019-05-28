Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies, today announced that it will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference, which is taking place June 4-7, 2019, in New York. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 11:00am ET.



/EIN News/ -- A webcast of the presentation will be available live and for 90 days following the event. The webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website .

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies. Corvus’ lead product candidate, ciforadenant (CPI-444), a small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor, is currently being evaluated in a multicenter amended Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with various solid tumors. This successive expansion cohort trial is examining the activity of ciforadenant both as a single agent and in combination with Genentech’s atezolizumab, an anti-PD-L1 antibody. Corvus is conducting the trial with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under a clinical trial collaboration the two companies entered into in October 2015. In May 2017, Corvus and Genentech expanded the collaboration and are now conducting a trial of ciforadenant and atezolizumab in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have failed prior therapies with anti-PD-(L)1 and platinum-based chemotherapy. Corvus is evaluating two additional product candidates: CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73, in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with various solid tumors, and CPI-818, an oral, small molecule drug that has been shown to selectively inhibit ITK, in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com .

