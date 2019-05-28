Plexus Announces Analyst Day 2019

NEENAH, Wis., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will host its 2019 Analyst Day event on June 5, 2019. This meeting will feature presentations from the company’s leadership team as well as provide invited guests tours of three Plexus facilities, allowing investment analysts an opportunity to best understand Plexus’ unique service offerings.



An audio webcast of the presentations and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com

What: Plexus 2019 Analyst Day

When: Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9b2wztif

Replay: The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website, plexus.com

/EIN News/ -- Investor and Media Contact

Heather Beresford

+1.920.751.3612

heather.beresford@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory requirements. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com .



