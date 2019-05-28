Cassava Sciences Announces New Website Launch

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced today the launch of its newly designed website, www.CassavaSciences.com. Cassava Sciences’ new website has extensive information on Alzheimer’s disease, a key focus of the Company’s research and development.



“Our re-designed website was developed to serve and to communicate with our stakeholders,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “It’s also intended to convey our commitment and strong excitement for the development and use of biomarkers and new drugs for Alzheimer’s disease.”

Cassava Sciences recently completed a Phase 2a safety study in Alzheimer’s disease with PTI-125, a new drug with a novel mechanism of action. Funding for this Phase 2 study was provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Cassava Sciences expects to announce results of its Phase2a study in the second half of 2019, after patient data are analyzed.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Over the past ten years, we have combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease. We own worldwide development and commercial rights to our research programs in Alzheimer’s disease, and related technology, without royalty obligations to any third-party.



About Our Research Programs

We are developing a disease-modifying treatment for patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Our lead product candidate, PTI-125, is a small molecule drug with a novel mechanism of action. PTI-125 stabilizes a critical protein in the brain (our drug does not seek to clear amyloid out of the brain). In published studies, PTI-125 demonstrated both cognitive improvement and slowing of disease progression in animal models of disease. We are currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical program with PTI-125 in Alzheimer’s disease, with substantial scientific & financial support from NIH.

We are also developing a diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease with a simple blood test. In blinded studies our investigational diagnostic, PTI-125Dx, detected >10-fold differences between patients with Alzheimer’s and age-matched normal controls or young cognitively intact subjects.

The underlying science for our research programs is published in prestigious peer-reviewed technical journals, including Journal of Neuroscience, Neurobiology of Aging, and Neuroimmunology and Neuroinflammation. In 2018, NIH awarded us two research grants following an in-depth, confidential review of our science and technology. These NIH grants represent up to $6.7 million of non-dilutive financing.

Please visit our website for more information: www.CassavaSciences.com

About Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills. Eventually, a person with Alzheimer’s disease may be unable to carry out even simple tasks. Currently, there are no drug therapies to halt Alzheimer’s disease, much less reverse its course. Unless effective treatments are developed soon, Alzheimer’s disease is likely to become one of the world’s most serious health care crises.

