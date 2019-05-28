MJardin Announces Construction Completion of its 3rd Canadian Cultivation Facility

Submits Evidence of Readiness (EOR) Package to Health Canada



TORONTO and DENVER, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (“MJardin” or “the Company”) (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF), a leader in premium cannabis production, announced today that it has completed construction of “GRO”, an indoor cannabis cultivation facility located in Dunnville, Ontario and has submitted its Evidence of Readiness package to Health Canada. The facility is a joint-venture between MJardin Group (75%) and Grand River Organics (25%).

/EIN News/ -- The 11,000 square foot facility is estimated to produce 1,260 kg of premium flower and 454 kg of trim for a total of 1,714 kg of product per year and is expected to reach full production capacity in Q3 2019. “GRO” houses five compartmentalized flower rooms of equal size with seven benches per room to assist with consistency in growth and allow for product replication regardless of what room it is grown in. The facility is equipped with optimal HVAC and fertigation systems that will ensure workflow efficacy and consistency in cultivation of product.

“We are proud of the progress we have made at our GRO facility and are thrilled to be a part of the Dunnville community,” noted Eric Gattoni, SVP, Operations. “We look forward to the next stage of the Health Canada process and getting closer to producing our proven high yield premium cannabis for the Canadian market.”

“GRO” is MJardin’s third Canadian cannabis cultivation facility to complete construction and second in Ontario as it joins “WILL”, a 32,800 square foot cultivation facility in Brampton that was awarded its sales license in December 2018. WILL reported yield numbers last month that surpassed the Company’s average benchmarks over its last ten years of experience.

The Company expects to receive its cultivation license for the GRO facility by late Summer 2019.

About MJardin Group

MJardin is a cannabis management platform with extensive experience in cultivation, processing, distribution and retail. For over 10 years, MJardin has refined cultivation methodologies, developed state of the art facilities and implemented vertical integration for and on behalf of license owners. MJardin is based in Denver, Colorado and Toronto, Canada. For more information, please visit www.mjardin.com.

The CSE has not in any way passed upon the merits of and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about, among other things, future developments and the business and operations of MJardin, our production capacity, our production results, trading of MJardin’s shares on the OTCQX Best Market, the receipt of any pending regulatory approvals or licenses, the growth of our global footprint and our intentions to leverage our scale for continued organic growth and to pursue strategic investments are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to identify and pursue growth, financing and other strategic objectives, and the regulatory and economic environments in the jurisdictions we operate or intend to operate or investment in. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition will occur and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. MJardin assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

